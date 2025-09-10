ZEMU to begin passenger service on Metrolink systems Sept. 13

The first hybrid hydrogen fuel-cell battery-electric passenger train will serve riders on the nine-mile Arrow Corridor of Metrolink’s San Bernardino Line.
Sept. 10, 2025
Stadler FLIRT ZEMU train in blue and white wrapping runs on test track at TTC
Overview of the Stadler FLIRT ZEMU tested at the TTC prior to delivery to SBCTA.

A Zero Emission Multiple Unit (ZEMU), the first hybrid hydrogen fuel-cell battery-electric passenger train, is set to begin Metrolink service on Sept. 13, serving riders on the nine-mile Arrow Corridor of Metrolink’s San Bernardino Line in the city of San Bernardino, Calif. 

Water vapor is the only emission generated from ZEMU’s propulsion system, allowing the train to use a hybrid hydrogen and battery technology to propel the train and power onboard electrical systems. 

San Bernardino County Transportation Authority Board President Rich Dension said he “looks forward to riding ZEMU and am excited for residents and visitors to experience this train firsthand.”  

The train was built by Stadler and arrived in San Bernardino in June 2024. The authority has been testing the train since its arrival to ensure compliance with Metrolink systems and guidelines set by the Federal Railroad Administration for hybrid hydrogen fuel-cell battery-electric passenger trains, creating a framework for other transit agencies in the U.S. to introduce ZEMU trains into their fleets. 

