JTA begins first AV-powered service in U.S.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) has launched Neighborhood Autonomous Vehicle Innovation (NAVI), the first public transportation service powered by autonomous vehicles (AVs) in the U.S.

NAVI will operate Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. along the 3.5-mile Bay Street Innovation Corridor – spanning from Pearl Street to EverBank Stadium in downtown Jacksonville. JTA says Bay Street is a critical artery that connects residential areas through the urban business core to the Sports & Entertainment District.

JTA notes riders are encouraged to complete a brief survey following their ride on NAVI, which will inform updates and service enhancements as the agency and its partners continue to refine and expand the service.

"Jacksonville is making history in Florida and the nation by fully deploying the first revenue service autonomous vehicle for public transportation," said JTA CEO Nat Ford. "Shared mobility will help solve transportation challenges and build communities by maximizing independence and improving accessibility. Today, we are putting another stake in the ground that makes Jacksonville a great city and leader in North America."

According to the agency, the vehicles will stop at 12 designated stations, improving connectivity to attractions like the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, the Jacksonville Naval Museum, The Florida Theatre, sports venues, hotels and more than 35 dining outlets. NAVI is complimentary for all riders through Sept. 30, 2025.

To meet Buy America and Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, JTA says the NAVI service will initially use a customized fleet of 14 electric Ford e-Transit vehicles integrated with Oxa’s automated driving system. The vehicle seats up to nine passengers with ADA capability. JTA plans to incorporate the HOLON autonomous shuttle once the vehicles become available as early as 2027.

“I am proud that our great city is implementing new technology to improve quality of life for everyone who calls Jacksonville home,” said JTA Board of Directors Vice Chair Aundra Wallace. “With HOLON building its production facility here, we are catching the attention of new businesses and industries nationwide. Our city is growing and evolving for the next generation.”

During the next decade, JTA says it will complete phases two and three of the Ultimate Urban Circulator, which plan to convert the Skyway into an elevated roadway for AVs to connect the urban core with medical, education, business and residential destinations in Springfield, Brooklyn, Riverside and San Marco, Fla.

JTA says the NAVI service was made possible in partnership with the Balfour Beatty Vision 2 Reality team, including Beep, Superior Construction Company Southeast, WGI, Inc., Urban SDK, Miller Electric and Grayline.

Beep CEO Joe Moye said, “As AV technology and regulations evolve, Jacksonville’s program will make a positive impact beyond Northeast Florida by revolutionizing autonomous mobility solutions in many communities. The NAVI service launch is just the beginning.”