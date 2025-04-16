JTA Board approves plan to reserve purpose-built autonomous shuttles for Ultimate Urban Circulator project

In a unanimous approval of Resolution 2025-07, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) Board of Directors has authorized the JTA CEO to execute a letter of intent to reserve purpose-built autonomous shuttles for the continued development of the Ultimate Urban Circulator (U²C) program.

The JTA says this resolution authorizes the CEO to negotiate and execute the purchase of the initial 14 autonomous shuttles, the HOLON Mover, for deployment along the Bay Street Innovation Corridor in phase 1 of the U²C program. As future phases advance, the CEO is authorized to negotiate purchase orders for up to an additional 86 vehicles. This resolution is in alignment with the State of Florida Automated Transit Vehicle Procurement (P-24-019).

According to JTA, HOLON recently selected Jacksonville, Fla., for its first U.S.-based large-scale manufacturing facility, a major economic win for the region projected to create over 800 jobs and generate nearly $300 million in local economic impact over the next four years.

“This is a major step forward for the Ultimate Urban Circulator program and for HOLON’s presence in Jacksonville,” said JTA CEO Nat Ford. “It is a testament to our commitment to reimagining mobility in a way that fuels economic growth and fosters innovation. We are not merely modernizing mobility solutions; we are shaping the future of urban life in Jacksonville.”



JTA says the U²C program will transform transit in downtown Jacksonville and better connect the urban core with key destinations in surrounding neighborhoods such as Springfield, Brooklyn, Riverside and San Marco, Fla. The effort began in 2015 with a commitment to modernize and expand the Skyway system. This initiative builds on a decade of stakeholder engagement, collaborative planning and is supported by federal, state and local funding.

“This is a critical next step forward for an innovative project that puts our community on the map as a leader in autonomous vehicle technology and manufacturing,” added JTA Board of Directors Vice Chair Aundra Wallace.



Key Components of Resolution 2025-07: