    1. Management

    APTA reveals winners of 2024 APTA Awards

    July 31, 2024
    APTA honored 13 organizations and leaders with awards for their vision, leadership and commitment to public transportation and will induct three new members into the APTA Hall of Fame.
    Related To: American Public Transportation Association
    The American Public Transportation Authority (APTA) recognized 13 organizations and leaders in the 2024 APTA Awards, highlighting the recipients for their vision, leadership and commitment to public transportation. The association will also induct three new members into the APTA Hall of Fame.

    The 2024 APTA Honors Awards recognize those in the public transportation industry in North America who have demonstrated significant leadership, are outstanding role models of excellence and whose accomplishments and innovations have greatly advanced public transportation.

    “The achievements and legacies of our awardees inspire us all to continue striving for excellence in our industry and to making a lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals,” said APTA President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas. “Congratulations to all who have been recognized for their accomplishments and for making positive impacts in their communities and our industry.”

    “It is my honor to congratulate the winners of the 2024 APTA Awards and the Hall of Fame inductees for their dedication to advancing the future of public transportation, creating vital connections between communities and driving innovation,” said APTA Chair Michele Wong Krause.

     

    Organization Awards

    Outstanding Public Transportation System

    • Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority, Birmingham, Ala.–3 million or more annual passenger trips
    • San Mateo County Transit District, San Carlos, Calif.–More than 3 million but fewer than 15 million annual passenger trips
    • Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, San Jose, Calif.–More than 15 million but fewer than 50 million annual passenger trips
      Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, Atlanta, Ga.–50 million or more annual passenger trips

    Excellence in Inclusive Collaboration Award

    • Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, St. Petersburg, Fla. H.W. Lochner; and Jones Worley

    Innovation awards

    • Calgary Transit, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
    • Montgomery County Ride On, Rockville, Md.
    • Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, Las Vegas, Nev.
    • TriMet, Portland, Ore.

    Individual awards

    Distinguished Service Award

    Shannon G. Hardin, president, Columbus City Council, Columbus, Ohio

    Outstanding CEO

    Dawn Distler, Metro Regional Transit Authority, Akron, Ohio

    Outstanding Public Transportation Board Member

    Arezou “Ari” Jolly, Jacksonville Transportation Authority, Jacksonville, Fla.

    Outstanding Public Transportation Business Member

    Evalynn “Eve” Williams, president and CEO, Dikita Enterprises, Inc., Dallas, Texas

    APTA Hall of Fame

    • Carolyn Flowers, Henderson, Nev.
    • Hugh Mose, State College, Pa.
    • Michael Schneider, Laguna Beach, Calif.
