    APTA recognizes winners of 2025 APTA Awards

    June 25, 2025
    APTA honored 13 organizations and leaders with awards for their vision, leadership and commitment to public transportation and will induct six new members into the APTA Hall of Fame.
    The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) recognized 13 organizations and leaders in the 2025 APTA Awards, highlighting the recipients for their vision, leadership and commitment to public transportation. The association will also induct six new members into the APTA Hall of Fame. 

    “The achievements and legacies of our awardees inspire us all to continue striving for excellence in our industry and to making a lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals,” said APTA President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas. “Congratulations to all who have been recognized for their accomplishments and for making positive impacts in their communities and our industry.” 

    Organization awards   

    Outstanding Public Transportation System  

    • Monterey-Salinas Transit, Monterey, Calif. – Three million or fewer annual passenger trips 
    • Metropolitan Regional Transit Authority, Akron, Ohio – More than three million but fewer than 15 million annual passenger trips 
    • Utah Transit Authority, Salt Lake City, Utah – More than 15 million but fewer than 50 million annual passenger trips 
    • Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), Washington, D.C. – 50 million or more annual passenger trips 

    Outstanding Partnership in Public Transportation 

    WMATA; Kimley-Horn and Foursquare Integrated Transportation Planning 

    Innovation awards 

    • Oklahoma Transit Association, Oklahoma City, Okla. 
    • Metropolitan Transportation Authority, New York, N.Y. 
    • TriMet, Portland, Ore. 
    • Sound Transit, Seattle, Wash. 

    Individual awards 

    Distinguished Service 

    Matthew Welbes, executive director, Federal Transit Administration, Washington, D.C. 

    Outstanding CEO 

    Kenneth A. McDonald, Long Beach Transit, Long Beach, Calif. 

    Outstanding Public Transportation Board Member 

    David M. Stackrow, Capital District Transportation Authority, Albany, N.Y. 

    Outstanding Public Transportation Business Member 

    Francis “Buddy" Coleman, chief customer officer and principal, Clever Devices, Woodbury, N.Y. 

    Hall of Fame 

    • Frank DiGiacomo, Torrence, Calif. (posthumous) 
    • Mark Donaghy, Petersburg, Ky. 
    • Jeanne Krieg, Antioch, Calif. 
    • Feysan Lodde, Dallas, Texas 
    • William R. Mooney III, Chicago, Ill. (posthumous) 
    • Peter Varga, Grand Rapids, Mich. 
