APTA recognizes winners of 2025 APTA Awards

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) recognized 13 organizations and leaders in the 2025 APTA Awards, highlighting the recipients for their vision, leadership and commitment to public transportation. The association will also induct six new members into the APTA Hall of Fame.

“The achievements and legacies of our awardees inspire us all to continue striving for excellence in our industry and to making a lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals,” said APTA President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas. “Congratulations to all who have been recognized for their accomplishments and for making positive impacts in their communities and our industry.”

Organization awards

Outstanding Public Transportation System

Monterey-Salinas Transit, Monterey, Calif. – Three million or fewer annual passenger trips

Metropolitan Regional Transit Authority, Akron, Ohio – More than three million but fewer than 15 million annual passenger trips

Utah Transit Authority, Salt Lake City, Utah – More than 15 million but fewer than 50 million annual passenger trips

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), Washington, D.C. – 50 million or more annual passenger trips

Outstanding Partnership in Public Transportation

WMATA; Kimley-Horn and Foursquare Integrated Transportation Planning

Innovation awards

Oklahoma Transit Association, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority, New York, N.Y.

TriMet, Portland, Ore.

Sound Transit, Seattle, Wash.

Individual awards

Distinguished Service

Matthew Welbes, executive director, Federal Transit Administration, Washington, D.C.

Outstanding CEO

Kenneth A. McDonald, Long Beach Transit, Long Beach, Calif.

Outstanding Public Transportation Board Member

David M. Stackrow, Capital District Transportation Authority, Albany, N.Y.

Outstanding Public Transportation Business Member

Francis “Buddy" Coleman, chief customer officer and principal, Clever Devices, Woodbury, N.Y.

Hall of Fame