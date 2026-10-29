Four transit agencies launch microtransit pilot projects 

NJ Transit introduces CG Hopper pilot

In partnership with the Senior Citizens United Community Services (SCUCS), Camden and Gloucester, N.J., counties, the free, on-demand shared-ride service is operated by Via. The service aims to provide seniors and people with disabilities who reside in Camden and Gloucester counties with convenient, accessible transportation throughout the designated service area. The service will also provide connections to NJ Transit services, giving customers greater access to the broader NJ Transit network and expanding their transportation options.

“Reliable transportation helps people live independently and remain connected to the people they love,” said New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill. “With the launch of the CG Hopper, we’re making everyday trips easier for seniors and New Jerseyans with disabilities in Camden and Gloucester counties. I’m proud to work with our county and community partners to deliver a service that will make a real difference for South Jersey families.”

All senior residents (60+) and people with disabilities in Camden and Gloucester counties are eligible for rides on the CG Hopper. SCUCS and current Camden and Gloucester County riders will be automatically enrolled. New riders must complete a one-time eligibility registration through SCUCS or the county of Gloucester Division of Transportation Services program.

“The CG Hopper is a direct investment in South Jersey and the residents who count on accessible transportation most,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri. “By combining the local expertise of Senior Citizens United Community Services and Camden and Gloucester counties with NJ Transit's network, we're giving seniors and people with disabilities a free, flexible way to travel across county lines.”

The agency is also partnering with the Alan M. Voorhees Transportation Center at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, which helped inform the pilot's development and will analyze service data, evaluate outcomes and identify promising practices to help guide future mobility initiatives in New Jersey.

"I want to commend NJ Transit for their forward thinking, progressive initiative to provide more access and opportunity to transportation options for our seniors and disabled community here in Camden County," said Camden County Commissioner Jennifer Cooley Fleisher, liaison to the Camden County Health Department. "Anytime we can bring these options to the front doors of our residents we are bridging a real gap that will ultimately enhance the lives of our neighbors and improve the social determinants of health for every individual participating in the program."

Riders can book a ride by downloading the CG Hopper app, using the CG Hopper web app or by phone through the service’s support team. Riders will then meet their driver at their pickup location. NJ Transit says the CG Hopper fleet consists of five accessible Toyota Sienna minivans, and the service offers curb to curb transportation.