Uber Transit launches fund to aid transit agencies in piloting on-demand mobility solutions

Uber Transit is launching a $1 Million Innovation Fund with a nationwide call for projects to assist public transit agencies, municipalities and regional authorities to pilot on-demand mobility solutions.

The initiative is designed to remove barriers in funding, allowing agencies to trial new service models, reduce operating costs and improve rider experience.

"This fund offers agencies a responsible way to test better solutions without putting their core budgets at risk,” said Uber Transit Head Chris Margaronis. “We are providing a platform for small pilots, real data, shared investment and measurable outcomes. Riders don’t experience innovation as risk; they experience it as freedom."

Uber Transit will award up to $50,000 in funding to 20 agencies across the U.S. to launch real-world pilot programs through the fund.

"The reality is, the math of public transit is not getting easier," Margaronis said. "When a traditional paratransit trip costs $100, that’s not just a cost problem; it’s a service problem. Every excess dollar spent on one trip is a dollar an agency cannot use to serve another rider. We are launching this fund to prove that by using flexible supply and modern tools, we can safely deliver that same trip for $20. That translates to five times the mobility for the same budget."