King County Metro Transit, Via launch microtransit services

King County Metro Transit and Via Transportation have launched new microtransit services.

King County Metro launches new Metro Flex service area

King County Metro has launched its Metro Flex service in the neighborhood of Overlake in Redmond, Wash. Using the Metro Flex app, riders can book rides on King County Metro-operated minivans and travel anywhere within the Overlake service area, which the agency says is about 2.8 square miles in size, covering key destinations such as Sound Transit’s Overlake Village Link light-rail station. The service operates Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“Metro Flex is more than just a new way to ride,” said King County Metro General Manager Michelle Allison. “It’s a neighborhood-driven solution designed to meet people where they are and take them where they need to go—conveniently, affordably and sustainably.”

The agency notes Metro Flex rides cost $3, the same as a standard King County Metro bus fare. Transfers are free to a bus or light rail. Reduced fares are available for seniors, riders with disabilities and customers with lower incomes. Youth 18 and under ride for free. Riders can book rides through the Meto Flex app, or by phone.

“This launch marks an exciting new chapter for [King County] Metro and the Overlake community,” said King County Metro Mobility Division Director Christina O’Claire. “We’ve been committed to listening to the community, refining the service and ensuring it truly meets local needs. Metro Flex is here to open doors—literally and figuratively—for our riders.”

King County Metro says the service can accommodate people who use wheelchairs or other mobility devices. Passengers need to include that information on the app and an accessible vehicle will be automatically assigned for all of their rides, and rider assistance will be provided.

“Metro Flex will help close a transportation gap in our Overlake neighborhood by providing fast, affordable and on-demand rides to and from light rail,” said Redmond Mayor Angela Birney. “The sustainable and flexible service gives our community more ways to connect to the region’s greater transit network.”

Via Transportation to power new RC Link microtransit service in Massachusetts

The cities of Revere and Chelsea, Mass., have launched RC Link. Powered by Via Transportation, RC Link is an on-demand microtransit service designed to provide residents with fast, reliable and affordable transportation to key community destinations. The service is funded by a Massachusetts Department of Transportation Regional Transit Innovation Grant and Boston MPO Community Connections Grant.

“In Revere, we have great access to the [Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA)] system through our three Blue Line stops but from some areas of the city, getting to the T can present a challenge,” said Revere Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. “With RC Link, we are making public transit more accessible for all of our residents, better connecting them to their jobs, medical care and recreational opportunities.”

RC Link allows anyone to book an on-demand ride through the app or by phone. Via notes the program is designed to address critical mobility gaps in Revere’s northeastern Point of Pines neighborhood, areas west of Broadway and Chelsea’s industrial port zone—regions that have been historically underserved by transit and distant from MBTA Blue Line stations.

“We’re proud to be working side-by-side with Revere and Via to launch RC Link, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our communities,” said Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez. “For too long, there has been a transportation gap in our communities that made it difficult for residents and visitors to move between Chelsea and Revere and access critical services and essential destinations. RC Link fills this gap.”

RC Link is available Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Rides cost $2, or less for riders who are students, seniors, people with limited incomes or have disabilities.