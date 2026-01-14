Microtransit service updates from JTA, VoTran

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) and Volusia County, Fla.,’s VoTran have made updates to their microtransit services.

JTA creating new fare structure for premium Connexion Plus service

JTA is creating a new fare structure for its premium Connexion Plus service due to the increase in operation costs. JTA notes the decision comes midway through two weeks of community meetings across the city on the agency’s Fare Modification Pilot Program that’s set to begin next month.

“We hold these meetings to hear directly from our customers and adjust our plans based on what matters most to them,” said JTA CEO Nat Ford. “We heard you loud and clear. Your feedback helped shape a solution that preserves this valued service while allowing the JTA to responsibly manage costs.”

Connexion is the city of Jacksonville, Fla.,’s paratransit service provided by the JTA. Connexion delivers destination-to-destination, shared public transportation for people with disabilities who are functionally unable to use fixed-route services for their transportation needs and for people who are transportation disadvantaged (TD).

With the newly proposed rate structure, JTA will still cover more than 75% of the cost for the average Connexion Plus ride. The proposed rate will be $10.00 for the first eight miles and $3.50 per mile thereafter. The current rate is $6.00 for the first 15 miles and $2 per mile thereafter. JTA says the average Connexion Plus trip is eight miles.

The total cost of Connexion Plus was $2.8 million in Fiscal Year (FY) 2022. Last year, Connexion Plus cost $6.3 million, an increase of 124%. According to the JTA, costs are projected to top $8 million in 2026.

During the pilot, Connexion Plus customers will have a maximum of 40 trips available per month. JTA notes that 96% of Connexion Plus customers are already under that threshold, with a customer average of 13 trips monthly.

JTA staff will be monitoring ridership trends and gathering public feedback over the six-month pilot program and will make that data available to the public.

The agency initially proposed combining Connexion Plus with the JTA’s original Connexion paratransit service, which offers many of the same services as Connexion Plus. After hearing community concerns at the JTA’s public input meetings, the JTA staff is now proposing a new rate structure that will allow the premium, private Connexion Plus service to continue.

In 2019, the JTA launched Connexion Plus, a premium, on-demand, private (non-shared), same-day, door-to-door service, much like an Uber/Lyft ride, for eligible ADA or TD customers. Of the more than 7,900 Connexion customers, JTA notes 52% use only Connexion, 32% use only Connexion Plus and 16% ride both. In FY 25, Connexion logged 284,074 trips, whereas Connexion Plus logged 202,908 trips.

JTA’s six-month Fare Modification Pilot Program begins Feb. 1, 2026.

Volusia County to launch VoTran microtransit service

Volusia County has been awarded $450,000 in grant funding from the Florida Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged to launch a new Uber-powered, on-demand transportation pilot program for eligible VoTran riders.

The pilot program provides TD eligible riders with a same-day, on-demand transportation option using Uber. The service is designed for short, local trips and will operate on a trial basis through the end of June.

The county notes eligible riders may request trips of 15 miles or less. Fares are $3.50 each way, consistent with existing TD program rates. Riders are limited to two trips per day, one trip to their destination and one return trip.

To participate, TD eligible riders must first opt in by calling VoTran. Once enrolled, riders may request rides through the VoTran mobile app or by calling VoTran. Trips will be fulfilled using Uber. The curb-to-curb service is only available to riders who can walk independently. The service is limited to one rider per trip.