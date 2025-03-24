TX: New microtransit program available for Palestine

GoBus launched a microtransit pilot program called GoNow on March 3 in Palestine. Unlike GoBus riders, who schedule their travel 24-48 hours in advance, GoNow is on-demand transportation.

“One of the challenges we face in the area is last-minute travel; The gap exists for the here and now,” said GoBus Director of Transportation Vince Huerta. “So with microtransit, it’s a little more like an Uber type of service. With GoNow we are able to address that immediate need to go somewhere.

“It is a pilot program right now and we are hoping people will utilize it. We are excited about it.”

Huerta said the GoBus program costs approximately $1.7 million miles a year – averaging around 130,000 trips a year with 25,000 of those in Anderson County alone.

“Anderson County is probably our second busiest county, next to Smith – it’s up there in terms of ridership,” Huerta said.

“It’s important to note that this is public transit and is available to anyone that needs to travel within the community.”

Huerata said the GoBus program has a really good working relationship with Palestine and Anderson County and Pct. 2 Commissioner Rashad Mims, the county representative for the East Texas Council of Governments Executive Committee, has been a great advocate of the GoBus programs.

“Commissioner Mims’ advocacy for the GoBus program has really allowed us to pursue and obtain funding to be able to launch this type of pilot program,” Huerta said.

Huerta said that through a mobile app or by phone, riders can schedule a trip with shorter wait times.

The cost is $2 per trip. Fare is due upon boarding the bus and riders are asked to have exact change. GoNow accepts cash, check and credit card. Customers may also purchase a reloadable GoPass from their driver for multiple trips. Seniors may qualify for sponsored trips. Veterans and active military ride free. All vehicles are ADA accessible.

GoNow is available 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and covers the 10-square-mile area in Palestine.

GoNow driver Daniel Tatum, of Palestine, said he enjoys his job.

“I like helping people and the ability to be someone else’s lifeline,” he said.

This is a demonstration program funded by the Texas Department of Transportation and administered by the East Texas Council of Governments through its GoBus transportation system.

The GoBus is a rural, demand response public transit system in East Texas. They have a fleet of approximately 80 vehicles and serve the 14 counties, including Anderson County, in a 10,000-square-mile area.

GoBus also offers a seasonal shuttle service, called a flex route transit service, for the riders of the Texas State Railroad and holiday activities in the city from Nov. 15 through Dec. 28. This service is operated by GoBus and funded partially by Visit Palestine. They also offered safe-transit on New Year’s Eve through their 14 county region.

Huerata said they have obtained a facility in Tyler that will also serve as an in-house maintenance facility and another is being built and should be ready in the next two months.

They have obtained funding for a fleet replacement of 20 vehicles.

Each shuttle is handicap accessible and driven by highly trained operators employed by ETCOG.

For more information or to book a trip, visit www.gobustransit.com or call 903-218-6450.

