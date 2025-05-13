MDOT Commuter Choice Maryland introduces two new transit reward programs

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Commuter Choice Maryland introduced two new transit rewards programs to improve residents’ trip to work and to reduce their commuter costs. The Baltimore Vanpool Incentives Program and the Baltimore Carpool Incentive Program will help commuters find convenient, affordable and sustainable transportation options by offering funding to further reduce the expenses of already cost-efficient forms of commuting.

“Maryland commuters, business owners and commercial drivers continue to deal with the congestion impacts from the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse,” said MDOT Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “These new vanpool and carpool rewards programs are promoting and incentivizing alternative options to driving alone, saving commuters real money and reducing congestion impacts for the region.”

Under the new Baltimore Vanpool Incentive Program, MDOT notes Baltimore area vanpool commuters now qualify for a $500 monthly incentive. Commuters who register to carpool to work with the new Baltimore Carpool Incentive Program can get a $5 daily incentive for 90 days.

Both programs are funded by MDOT and administered by Commuter Connections to encourage Baltimore-area commuters to start or join a carpool or vanpool. Commute with Enterprise coordinates the vanpools for the vanpool program, and MDOT notes the provider is one of the largest vanpool providers in the country and currently the only approved provider of vanpools for the program.

Commuter Choice Maryland is a statewide MDOT program designed to ease traffic congestion and improve commutes for all Marylanders. The program provides employers and commuters with resources that make commuting easier, safer, cheaper and greener.

MDOT says Marylanders can also take advantage of CommuterCash, a new mobile app that helps travelers find optimal carpool, vanpool, transit, biking and multimodal travel options. Commuters can log their trips in CommuterCash and earn points that can be redeemed for cash, gift cards or transportation credits.