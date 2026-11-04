Denver RTD funds first mile/last mile service to enhance connectivity to transit stations

The Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) is funding a First Mile Free pilot program to offer riders a first mile/last mile connection to select stations with Veo e-scooters and e-bikes.

The pilot includes the University of Denver and Knox stations, where riders can unlock a device and travel the first mile for free. The $122,554 is funded through Denver RTD’s Partnership Program, which will fund the program through December 2027.

“The First Mile Free program is an example of how the partnership program helps fund innovative pilots to improve access and mobility throughout the RTD service area,” said Denver RTD Partnership Program Administrator Cory Schmitt.

In 2025, the West Corridor Transit Management Association submitted an application to the partnership program to fund the First Mile Free program. The application initially identified the University of Denver and the Decatur/Federal stations, but ultimately the Knox Station off the W Line was selected after further evaluation. To receive the first-mile discount, riders must return the devices to designated bike racks at stations.

“As exciting as the subsidy is for customers to be able to use the scooters with a discount is the incentive to keep station platforms and walkways clear,” Schmitt said. “To access the first mile free, the user must park the scooter in a geofenced zone which is centered on the existing bike racks at both stations.”

Funding for the pilot was awarded in 2025. Projects were evaluated based on:

Alignment with Denver RTD’s strategic plan

Local support and ability to meet local needs

Provides service where there is a gap in existing service

Provides service to equity zones

Potential ridership

Project readiness

In April, the agency opened a call for projects with $6 million available in funding for 2027-2029. Applications required a 20% match in local funding, with Denver RTD providing up to three years of funding for projects launching in 2027.

The agency says the next call for projects is expected to open during Q2 of 2027, where existing and new project sponsors can apply. The program will look for projects launching or expanding transit or other micromobility services within the service area.

Previous projects awarded funding through the program include on-demand services such as RIDE Longmont, the Denver Connector and Brighton On-Demand Local Transit.