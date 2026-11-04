Denver RTD funds first mile/last mile service to enhance connectivity to transit stations

Through the partnership program, riders can unlock a micromobility device and travel the first mile for free to and from select stations.
Nov. 4, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google
Veo
An adult rides a stand up electric vehicle scooter with downtown denver in the background

Riders can unlock and ride the first mile for free through the pilot program. 

The Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) is funding a First Mile Free pilot program to offer riders a first mile/last mile connection to select stations with Veo e-scooters and e-bikes.  

The pilot includes the University of Denver and Knox stations, where riders can unlock a device and travel the first mile for free. The $122,554 is funded through Denver RTD’s Partnership Program, which will fund the program through December 2027.  

“The First Mile Free program is an example of how the partnership program helps fund innovative pilots to improve access and mobility throughout the RTD service area,” said Denver RTD Partnership Program Administrator Cory Schmitt.  

In 2025, the West Corridor Transit Management Association submitted an application to the partnership program to fund the First Mile Free program. The application initially identified the University of Denver and the Decatur/Federal stations, but ultimately the Knox Station off the W Line was selected after further evaluation. To receive the first-mile discount, riders must return the devices to designated bike racks at stations. 

“As exciting as the subsidy is for customers to be able to use the scooters with a discount is the incentive to keep station platforms and walkways clear,” Schmitt said. “To access the first mile free, the user must park the scooter in a geofenced zone which is centered on the existing bike racks at both stations.”  

Funding for the pilot was awarded in 2025. Projects were evaluated based on:  

  • Alignment with Denver RTD’s strategic plan 
  • Local support and ability to meet local needs 
  • Provides service where there is a gap in existing service 
  • Provides service to equity zones 
  • Potential ridership 
  • Project readiness 

In April, the agency opened a call for projects with $6 million available in funding for 2027-2029. Applications required a 20% match in local funding, with Denver RTD providing up to three years of funding for projects launching in 2027. 

The agency says the next call for projects is expected to open during Q2 of 2027, where existing and new project sponsors can apply. The program will look for projects launching or expanding transit or other micromobility services within the service area.  

Previous projects awarded funding through the program include on-demand services such as RIDE Longmont, the Denver Connector and Brighton On-Demand Local Transit. 

About the Author

Megan Perrero
Email

Megan Perrero

Editor in Chief

Megan Perrero is a national award-winning B2B journalist and lover of all things transit. Currently, she is the Editor in Chief of Mass Transit magazine, where she develops and leads a multi-channel editorial strategy while reporting on the North American public transit industry.

Prior to her position with Mass Transit, Perrero was the senior communications and external relations specialist for the Shared-Use Mobility Center, where she was responsible for helping develop internal/external communications, plan the National Shared Mobility Summit and manage brand strategy and marketing campaigns.

Perrero serves as the board vice president for LIT, the second vice chair of the American Public Transportation Association’s (APTA) programs and communications committee and is a member of APTA’s Marketing and Communications Committee. She holds a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism with a concentration in magazine writing and a minor in public relations from Columbia College Chicago. Her work has been recognized with a first place AdWheel Award, AZBEE Bronze Regional awards, an AZBEE Regional Gold Award and an AZBEE National Silver Award.  

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related