Denver RTD Partnership Program awards third round of funding for pilot projects to support community mobility

Eight award recipients will receive pilot funding from the Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) as part of the third round of its Partnership Program, a project that seeks to improve mobility throughout the Denver Metro area.

In 2023, Denver RTD established the Partnership Program to help communities meet local mobility needs through transportation pilots of their own design. The 2025 call for projects, open between April 16 and May 14, made $3 million available annually for 2026, 2027, and 2028—a 50 percent increase in available funding from previous years. Local governments and transportation management organizations and associations were eligible to apply for the funding. As part of the program, Denver RTD funds up to 80 percent of project costs for no more than three years initially, and applicants were able to request up to $900,000 annually in funding.

“It is essential that RTD partner with local governments and organizations to support the mobility needs of their communities,” said Denver RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson. “Each of the projects selected build upon the program’s previous successes, bringing new or enhanced services to the region, and provide customers throughout with more connections, choices and benefits.”

The selected recipients and their pilot programs are:

City of Commerce City – launching an on-demand microtransit service to provide no-cost rides connecting residents and workers to Denver RTD stops and stations within city limits. Awarded $504,800 for 2026.

City and County of Denver – extends funding for existing Denver Connector on-demand services in neighborhoods in northeast and west Denver. Awarded $645,000 for 2027 and $635,000 for 2028.

Town of Erie – launching an on-demand microtransit service to provide connections to in-town destinations as well as existing Denver RTD fixed-route bus services such as JUMP. The service will cover approximately 20 square miles in the town of Erie. Awarded $500,000 for 2027.

West Corridor Transportation Management Association – pilot subsidizing the first mile of micromobility trips on Lime and Bird devices that end at the Decatur-Federal or University of Denver light-rail stations. Awarded $61,277 annually for 2026 and 2027.

City of Longmont – extends funding and deploys additional service vehicles for the city of Longmont’s existing microtransit program. Awarded $200,000 for 2026, $400,000 for 2027 and $800,000 for 2028.

Jefferson County – implements fixed-route service connecting the Jefferson County Government Center-Golden Station and the Morrison Natural History Museum on weekends from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Stops will include recreational and cultural destinations between the light-rail station and museum such as Matthews/Winters Park, Red Rocks Trading Post and downtown Morrison, among others. Awarded $280,000 annually for 2026, 2027 and 2028.

“This year’s selected projects augment the success of nearly a dozen projects that have already received more than $10 million in support through the Partnership Program since its launch in 2023,” said Denver RTD Partnerships Manager Cory Schmitt. “That we received double the number of applications in 2025 compared with 2024 demonstrates the important role this program serves in helping meet the region’s mobility needs and the excitement that partners have in working with RTD to enhance service offerings across the Denver region.”

Pilot program applications were evaluated on the following factors: