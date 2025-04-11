Denver RTD to release call for projects partnership program

The Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) is releasing its call for projects Partnership Program on April 16, with $3 million available annually over a three-year period. Denver RTD says funding will be available for the years 2026-2028 for projects determined to help improve local mobility.

The agency notes the program provides an opportunity for local governments and transportation management associations/organizations within the district to apply for funding for services or enhancements that complement existing Denver RTD services or fill a transportation need.

According to Denver RTD, eligible organizations can apply for partnership funding through 5:00 p.m. on May 14. Selected projects will be announced on Aug. 1. The agency says it will consider innovative ideas for projects within the agency’s district boundaries; however, infrastructure projects are not eligible.

Denver RTD notes projects that seek the expansion or provision of Denver RTD services identified in the system optimization plan are also not eligible for funding. A minimum 20 percent local match is required, and the agency will commit up to three years of funding for selected projects, with a start date of 2026. Applicants can request funding for one, two or three years, depending on project needs.

Eligible projects include:

Fixed-route transit service – operating on a specific route.

On-demand transit service – demand responsive service operating in a specific area.

Other mobility service that does not fall into the above categories.

Other projects that enhance mobility through other means.

Prior projects Denver RTD has funded from its Partnership Program include the Lone Tree Link-on-Demand from its 2023 and 2024 calls for projects. The program has supported the expansion of the city of Englewood’s fixed-route trolley that provides service between the Englewood D Line light-rail stop through the HCA Health One and Craig Hospital medical centers and downtown Englewood.

Other initiatives supported by prior Partnership Program call for projects include on-demand services such as RIDE Longmont, which launched in December 2024 to provide low-cost transit; Denver Connector, which provides free microtransit services; and support Smart Commute in establishing micromobility hubs at select locations.

Denver RTD says applications will be evaluated on the following criteria: