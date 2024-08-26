Denver RTD launches second round of mobility funding.

The Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) has allocated its second round of Partnership Program funding for its four pilot upcoming projects that aim to improve mobility for communities throughout the Denver metro area. Service related to these selected pilots will commence in 2025. In this latest round of project funding, Denver RTD will allocate $1.3 million in 2025, $1.9 million in 2026 and $1.7 million in 2027.

Local jurisdictions and transportation management organizations and associations were eligible to apply. The selected recipients and their pilots are:

City of Brighton: Provides a microtransit shuttle service to assist residents with limited parking capacity downtown and fulfills first/last mile connections to existing transportation resources.

Northeast Transportation Connections Transportation Management Association: Provides a microtransit shuttle service to connect transit-reliant / transportation-insecure commuters between Denver RTD’s 40th and Airport Boulevard Gateway Park Station, which serves the A Line and the Majestic Commercenter employment center.

City of Aurora: On-demand, point-to-point and door-to-door transportation for Aurora residents aged 60-plus via a microtransit service primarily serving the area of the city west of I-225.

Denver South Transportation Management Association: Extends the existing on-demand microtransit service Link-on-Demand operated by Via Transportation through 2027. The Link is a partnership among the city of Lone Tree, Douglas County and Denver South.

“I have often stated [Denver] RTD’s existing services, which focus on regional connectivity, cannot be all things to all people. Further, communities can be better equipped to meet local mobility needs through transportation projects of their own design,” said Denver RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson. “Two main themes were evident in the applications received this year: Businesses identifying transportation opportunities to be competitive in the job market and older adults in need of mobility options to access healthcare and social connections. The projects selected through this program serve to enhance mobility options across the region and to meet the unique needs of [Denver] RTD’s local and civic partners.”

The agency notes applications were evaluated on the following factors:

Alignment with Denver RTD strategic priorities of community value and customer excellence

Local support and ability to meet local needs

Ability to complement existing Denver RTD services

Coverage to address gaps in existing service

Service provision to equity populations

Potential ridership

Project readiness

In September 2023, eight projects representing municipalities throughout Denver RTD’s service area were selected to collectively receive nearly $2 million each year during a course of three years.