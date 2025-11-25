Denver RTD Partnerships Program funding helps launch microtransit system for Brighton

The Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) Partnerships Program has funded a new on-demand transit service in Brighton, Colo. Brighton On-Demand Local Transit (BOLT), not to be confused with Denver RTD’s existing Route BOLT regional service in operation between Downtown Boulder Station and Longmont, provides community members and Denver RTD customers with another mobility option in the Brighton area. The new service connects to existing FlexRide and fixed-route services, including bus routes 120L, 145X, 520 and RX.

BOLT was funded through $1.8 million in Partnership Program funding awarded to the city of Brighton from Denver RTD, with $600,000 allocated in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

“Our goal has always been to make Brighton a city that’s accessible, sustainable and connected for everyone,” said Brighton Mayor Gregory Mills. “BOLT does exactly that. This service represents a major step toward building a more sustainable, connected Brighton.”

BOLT vehicles are designed to be fully accessible to passengers using mobility devices such as wheelchairs and walkers. The buses include bike racks as well. Through an app, riders within BOLT’s service area can book on-demand transit from 6:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

“We’re proud to partner with the city of Brighton and RTD to bring the Brighton BOLT to life,” said Via Colorado Partnerships Lead Min Ji. “Microtransit is reimagining the way people move in communities across Colorado, and we look forward to seeing how Via's technology helps the city of Brighton improve connectivity for its residents and visitors."