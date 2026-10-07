GDRTA selects ConnXAI to unify rider communications

The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (GDRTA) has selected ConnXAI to deliver its Unified Customer Communications Platform powered by ConnXAI Maestro™, creating a shared intelligence and orchestration layer that connects transportation operations with rider communications.

"GDRTA's selection of ConnXAI demonstrates a forward-looking approach that connects and extends the systems already in place," said ConnXAI Chief Client Officer Steve Pitchon. "Maestro helps transform fragmented operational information into coordinated, measurable customer communications."

GDRTA Director of Mobility and Customer Service Sally Brown says that the platform “gives our teams a single source of truth, helping us work smarter and stay better coordinated across operations, maintenance, safety and scheduling. It strengthens our communications foundation and supports our commitment to delivering a more efficient and predictable experience for our passengers."

The platform is designed to support communications across mobile applications, websites, SMS, push notifications, email, transit-center signage, onboard displays, public-address systems, third-party applications and GTFS/Open Data feeds.

"We help transportation agencies operationalize their existing technology investments and convert fragmented systems and data into actionable outcomes," said ConnXAI CEO Indrajit Ghosh. "For GDRTA, that means better operational awareness, greater predictability and an enhanced rider and workforce experience."