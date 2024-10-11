SEPTA partners with ConnX to update transit system technology and software.

ConnX has been awarded a contract by the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) to modernize, integrate and support the agency’s communications and network infrastructure. The partnership will help to simplify operations, improve rider experience and enable connected SEPTA vehicles.

Currently, SEPTA works with an aging network of legacy systems with 6,000 Centrex lines across 378 locations throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania. ConnX says it will consolidate these fragmented systems through the ConnX Maestro orchestration platform into a unified service, enhancing both employee productivity and customer experience. ConnX notes it values SEPTA’s commitment to providing a more intuitive experience its riders and delivering a seamless transit network across the region.

Responding to SEPTA’s Request for Proposal (RFP) requirements for a turn-key integrated managed solution, the ConnX ecosystem leverages more than a dozen partners to deliver cloud communication services.

These services include unified communications, contact center and networking equipment, powered by Cisco with voice and network security built into the fabric via zero trust network access (ZTNA) and session border controllers to mitigate risk and ensure uninterrupted connections for transit riders. SIP trunking, data centers, MPLS internet, call recording and onsite services round out the functionality ConnX will deploy to provide SEPTA a modern cloud-based voice and data solution.

“We are partnering with ConnX and playing a crucial role in the SEPTA Centrex Migration Project,” said Vice President and Chief Growth Officer for Cisco Collaboration DP Venkatesh. “This collaboration will enable SEPTA to leverage unified communications and contact center services through the ConnX platform powered by Webex by Cisco.”

ConnX is working to simplify SEPTA’s cloud transformation by delivering fully integrated, managed solutions and migration support throughout the process.

“We are privileged to have been chosen by SEPTA as a trusted partner for this cloud voice transformation project and excited about the operational efficiencies that the ConnX Maestro platform will provide SEPTA through AI-driven business insights and passenger sentiment analysis,” said ConnX CEO Indrajit Ghosh. “Together with our ecosystem partners, we are eager to exceed expectations and usher SEPTA into a new era of connected experiences and actionable insights.”