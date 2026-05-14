SacRT selects Clever Devices to implement real‑time train information and passenger communications system across light-rail network

Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) has selected Clever Devices to implement a modernized real‑time train information and passenger communications system across its light-rail network.

SacRT is advancing a major initiative designed to enhance rider experience, improve operational reliability and deliver clearer, more consistent communication across its system. Clever Devices notes that its integrated rail solution features real‑time train tracking, dynamic signage, automated onboard announcements, yard management tools and advanced data and reporting systems.

“We are honored that SacRT has chosen Clever Devices as its partner for this important project,” said Clever Devices Senior Vice President of Rail John Santamaria. “SacRT has a bold vision for improving communications, service reliability and system-wide efficiency, and we’re thrilled to provide the technology that will help make those improvements possible.”

Clever Devices’ technology already supports components of SacRT’s fixed‑route bus operations. Clever Devices’ real-time passenger information tools, operations management software and onboard and station communication systems aims to give SacRT’s riders more timely and accurate information while improving internal coordination across operations, dispatch and maintenance.