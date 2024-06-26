CCRTA rolls out CAD/AVL across bus fleet

Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) has fully implemented an integrated Computer Aided Dispatch and Automatic Vehicle Location (CAD/AVL) system. The system, developed by Equans, will support accurate bus tracking, incident responsiveness, passenger communication and real-time arrival information through digital signage at CCRTA bus stops or transfer stations through CCRTA’s GoPass mobile app.

As part of the system’s implementation, every bus within CCRTA’s fleet has been outfitted with an onboard infotainment display which provides route and stop information, geo-localized content and messaging opportunities for the agency. CCRTA staff can also create turn-by-turn information for bus operators and develop detours, service alerts and other messaging for customers in real time.

“Through our partnership with Equans, CCRTA is empowering current and future customers with greater control and confidence with their travels,” said Derrick Majchszak, CCRTA CEO. “With the technological advancements in our system, we will work to enhance transit efficiency and reliability, to deliver a quality transportation experience."