River Valley Transit launches new fare program for seniors and people with disabilities

River Valley Transit (RVT) has launched Encompass to allow seniors and anyone in the disability community to travel within select towns in the Middlesex County, Conn., area up to eight miles for $5. RVT has partnered with M7, Connecticut’s largest taxi operator, to provide the service.

RVT says the low-cost rides will first be available in Clinton, Lyme, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook and Westbrook. Encompass will soon be expanding into the Durham, East Hampton, Middlefield, Chester, Deep River, Essex, East Haddam, Haddam and Killingworth areas.

“We wanted to do everything we could to help our seniors and our passengers with disabilities get where they need to go—to the doctor, the pharmacy, the grocery store or just to see family,” said M7 Owner Bill Scalzi. “We want to help get America moving again, and this innovative partnership helps Connecticut make that a reality.”

“We are always looking at ways to improve mobility in our region. We are excited to partner with M7 to expand this innovative transportation solution to our senior and disabled community,” said RVT Executive Director Joseph Comerford.”

RVT notes passengers must be 60 years of age or over or provide proof of a disability to apply. Trip payments are made online through a personal Encompass account created by the passenger. Passengers can easily load funds into the account via credit card payments or direct bank transfers.

When a ride ends, the trip is automatically paid and the passenger simply exits the vehicle. RVT notes there is no limit to the number of trips a passenger can take, and trips beyond eight miles are charged at a rate of $2.90 per mile. The passenger is given the exact trip cost at the time of booking, and the fare is automatically deducted at the end of each ride.