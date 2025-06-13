St. Mary’s Transit System to launch year-long fare-free pilot for public routes, paratransit services

On July 1, the St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will begin a one-year fare-free pilot for rides and/or transfers for public routes and paratransit services. By eliminating fares for these services, the agency aims to boost ridership, improve access and support environmental sustainability. The program is designed to provide financial relief to those who depend on transit while making it easier for everyone to get where they need to go.

“Fare-free public transit can transform lives by making transportation more accessible for everyone, regardless of income,” said STS Deputy Director of the Department of Public Works and Transportation Allison Swint. “We are excited to see how this pilot program can connect our community and create new opportunities for residents and visitors alike.”

STS Commissioner President Randy Guy added, “This pilot project reflects our commitment to supporting mobility, equity and economic vitality in St. Mary’s County. We’re eager to see the positive impacts this initiative will have on our community.”

The agency notes the one-year pilot program will also allow the county to evaluate the impact of fare-free service on ridership and the local economy. By removing financial barriers to transit, the initiative is expected to enhance equity, reduce congestion and contribute to a cleaner environment.