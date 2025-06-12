CT: Metro-North riders in CT could face 5% fare increases in September

The state Department of Transportation is proposing an increase to Metro-North fares starting in September, the agency announced last week.

The proposed 5 percent fare increase would begin Sept. 1 and affect the Metro-North Railroad services in Connecticut, the CTrail Hartford Line and Shore Line East services, the DOT said.

Another 5 percent fare increase is being proposed for next summer on July 1, 2026, according to the DOT.

The DOT said the fare increases would help support the continued service levels and invest in the state's rail networks.

Some $6 billion in state and federal funding already is planned for various projects, including the WALK Bridge on the New Haven Line in Norwalk, various train station upgrades along the Waterbury Branch Line and a new train station on the Hartford Line in Enfield, according to DOT.

The agency is holding a series of public meetings and events to gather input on the proposed fare increases. The public can comment on these proposed changes until July 6, the DOT said.

"We invite the public to join us for one of our many meetings and pop-up events to learn more about these proposals, learn more about our investments across the state, and share their feedback," said Connecticut Department of Transportation Bureau Chief of Public Transportation Benjamin Limmer in a statement Friday.

The first meeting will be held at the Stamford Ferguson Public Library on June 23. The open house hours — a time in which DOT staff will be available for informal questions and answers — will be from 4:30 to 5:40 p.m., and the public meeting will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the DOT said.

There will be another meeting at the Kennedy Mitchell Hall of Records in New Haven on June 24. Open house hours will begin at 4:30 p.m., while the public meeting will go from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The DOT also will hold virtual meetings through Zoom on June 30 from 7 to 9 p.m., and July 1 from noon to 2 p.m.

The DOT is encouraging participants to register for in-person meetings, and registration is required for anyone wishing to provide a comment during the meeting. Registration also is required for all virtual meetings.

In addition to the meetings, DOT staff will also hold pop-ups to get public feedback. The pop-ups will take place on June 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the New London Union Station and on June 26 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Hartford Union Station.

To find more information on how to attend meeting and register, visit ct.gov/dot/proposedtransitchanges.

