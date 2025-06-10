RTC of Southern Nevada partners with Masabi, Visa to launch rideRTC Rewards Program

Riders using the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Southern Nevada’s transit system now have a new way to earn rewards when they pay their fares using a Visa card. The rewards program is powered through Masabi’s open payments solution and integrated with Velocia’s rewards platform.

The program is open to a set number of participating riders within the RTC of Southern Nevada’s contactless payment ecosystem on a first-come, first-served basis. Once enrolled, riders will earn points each time they tap their Visa contactless card, payment-enabled device or other payment method to pay for a ride.

These points can then be redeemed for free rides, making every journey more rewarding. Additional bonus points will be granted to riders who maintain weekly streaks, tapping their payment card or payment enabled device at least four times in a single week, with even greater rewards for those continuing their streaks for up to four consecutive weeks.

“With contactless payments, we’ve made riding transit easier than ever before in Southern Nevada,” said RTC of Southern Nevada CEO MJ Maynard-Carey. “Now, thanks to this program, we’re demonstrating this exciting step forward in modernizing fare payments and providing real benefits to our riders through an easy and rewarding system.”

The program has been made possible through RTC of Southern Nevada’s partnership with Masabi, which launched the agency’s open payments fare collection system in December 2023. The system allows riders to conveniently pay for transit using contactless bank cards, mobile wallets and smart devices. Masabi recently launched a new feature, Open Payments Account Linking, which enables riders to link their payment card to a single transit account. This functionality makes the rewards program possible by allowing reduced fares and rewards to be assigned to a rider’s payment card, while also unlocking access to trip history and other account-based benefits.

“This program demonstrates the power of open payments and the potential for seamless fare collection solutions to drive rider engagement in new and exciting ways,” said Masabi CEO Brain Zanghi. “By integrating rewards directly into the payment experience, based on how much riders travel with the agency, RTC is not only encouraging riders to adopt contactless payments, but also providing them with meaningful benefits for doing so.”

With Velocia’s integration, this initiative combines the function of open-loop payments with an incentive structure to encourage habit change among riders.

“RTC has consistently led the way in delivering rider-first innovations, and we’re proud to support their continued leadership with a rewards program that spans both open and closed loop systems,” said Velocia CEO David Winterstein. “Together with Masabi and Visa, we’re setting a new standard for how cities can drive sustainable transit habits through seamless, everyday payment experiences that are as convenient as they are rewarding.”

To participate, riders must download the rideRTC app, create an account and register for the program. As a sign-up bonus, each participant will receive 200 points—the equivalent of a free single-ride fare. The program will run for an initial six-month period.

The incentive program also offers opportunities for the agency to gain insights into ridership trends. By collecting trip data and rewarding participants for completing surveys, RTC of Southern Nevada can plan future transit improvements and innovations.

“...As contactless payments continue to gain traction, this program serves as an exciting and original model that showcases how transit agencies can leverage open-loop payment systems and processing by the Visa Acceptance Platform to improve mobility, encourage ridership and gain data-driven insights,” said Kirk Stuart, senior vice president and head of North America enablers, merchants and fintechs, Visa.