Denver RTD's Zero Fare for Youth program becomes permanent.

The Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) will be continuing its Zero Fare for Youth program beyond the agency’s one-year pilot after the Denver RTD Board of Directors reached an approval. The zero-fare program, which enables youth ages 19 and under to use all Denver RTD services at no cost, will now become a permanent fare change for the agency.

“Since Zero Fare for Youth began last year, my team and I have heard directly from the public that the program has proven to be a game-changer, enabling youth to have access to schools, work and extracurricular activities without the concern of how they will pay their fares,” said Denver RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson said. “Zero Fare for Youth is helping [Denver] RTD’s youngest customers understand how their new habits are aiding air quality in their communities and supporting their freedom to explore and gain independence. [Denver] RTD is also developing transit customers for life.”

The one-year pilot program initially launched on Sept. 1, 2023, to provide affordable, equitable and simplistic transit options for youth. The pilot was based on a key recommendation from the agency’s fare study and equity analysis.

Prior to the board's decision, the Zero Fare for Youth was scheduled to end on Aug. 31. Youth ages 19 and under can now continue to present a valid student or government-issued ID and use all of Denver RTD’s services at no cost.

Denver RTD received positive feedback from many schools about the program’s impact in reducing truancy and it garnered support from school districts, youth organizations and customers across the entire Denver metro area. The Colorado legislature passed a bill in May 2024 to appropriate up to $5 million to Denver RTD to continue a zero-fare program for youth.

Denver RTD’s community engagement team is currently scheduling outreach activities and presentations with schools and youth-focused organizations to inform parents and youth about the continuation of the program.