Modeshift, ITSMAX Solutions launch new validating fareboxes and seamless deployment and maintenance program

Modeshift and ITSMAX Solutions Inc. are launching new validating fareboxes and a seamless deployment and maintenance program, which is fully integrated with Modeshift’s 360-degree fare collection platform.

The Modeshift/ITSMAX partnership combines future-ready validating fareboxes with a fully integrated, interoperable platform, backed by a responsive, easy-to-work-with team that delivers fast deployments, tool-free maintenance and dependable service so agencies can focus on moving riders, not fixing broken systems.

“Legacy farebox providers have built their business on outdated, inflexible systems,” said Modeshift CEO Miroslav Katsarov. “We’re changing that model by combining cloud-native innovation with reliable and proven hardware and finally giving agencies a modern option that can handle every form of payment, provide real-time data and reduce operating costs. This partnership with ITSMAX is about giving transit systems choice, adaptability and control.”

Modeshift notes fast operation and easy maintenance are central to the design of the new validating fareboxes. Designed for quick, on-site serviceability, the company says the fareboxes significantly reduce system downtime and keep vehicles in operation.

The validating fareboxes feature:

Fast, secure cash handling to reduce boarding time.

Ergonomic touch-screen interface for a seamless user experience.

Support for all payment types, including cash, smartcards, mobile QRs and paper tickets/transfers.

Integrated spatial intelligence and real-time data sync.

Modular design for tool-free maintenance and minimal downtime.

Modeshift notes all major farebox components are modular and can be swapped out in minutes, minimizing the need for specialized tools or lengthy repairs. According to the company, with fewer moving parts, the likelihood of mechanical failure is dramatically reduced. Problem components can be swapped out by maintenance staff, allowing the vehicle to return to service immediately while repairs can be handled off-site without disrupting daily operations.

“New intelligent transportation hardware and software solutions must be integrated, interoperable and simpler to maintain,” said ITSMAX Solutions President Cyril Robitaille. “We are excited to be partnering with Modeshift with whom we share this vision to deliver innovative fare collection solutions.”

ITSMAX Solutions field-proven devices will now be manufactured in the U.S. at a new, locally based facility, following Buy America compliance, supporting domestic job creation and reducing supply chain dependencies for U.S. transit agencies.

Combined with Modeshift’s account-based ticketing platform, mobile app, real-time passenger information system and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location, the fareboxes advance a system that is intuitive for riders and powerful for operators.

Modeshift’s end-to-end solution can be scaled up or down to fit the needs of rural transit systems, mid-sized cities and large metropolitan agencies alike, positioning it as a new standard for cost-effective, future-ready transit infrastructure.

The new fareboxes are currently deploying with two U.S. transit agencies.