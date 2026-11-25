The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has completed its systemwide heavy rail fare collection upgrade. With Dunwoody Station’s faregates now fully complete, all 450 new faregates and 249 ticket vending machines across MARTA’s 38 heavy rail stations are now fully operational, according to the agency.

Delivered in partnership with fare technology provider INIT, MARTA says the hardware rollout anchors its Breeze fare collection system, allowing riders to tap contactless credit cards, debit cards or mobile wallets directly at the gate, check balances in real time and purchase updated fare media at new station vending machines.

“We’ve asked our customers to bear with us through construction barricades and station upgrades and today, we get to share the long-term benefit of that patience,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt. “Breeze is now a modern, frictionless payment system that meets our riders right where they are. Today represents a significant step towards implementing our vision to lead the nation in transit customer experience, operations and innovation.”

The upgraded Breeze system features several improvements to improve the overall passenger experience, including:

Open payment options : Customers can tap to pay directly at faregates and validators using a debit/credit card or mobile wallet on a smart device.

: Customers can tap to pay directly at faregates and validators using a debit/credit card or mobile wallet on a smart device. Upgraded equipment : New faregates are harder to tamper with and can be monitored and adjusted remotely, reducing fare evasion and resulting in a more secure system, according to the agency. New vending machines and validators are faster and more reliable, creating a faster and easier commute.

: New faregates are harder to tamper with and can be monitored and adjusted remotely, reducing fare evasion and resulting in a more secure system, according to the agency. New vending machines and validators are faster and more reliable, creating a faster and easier commute. New cards: New physical cards with a new design and continued options for multi-day and monthly passes.

New physical cards with a new design and continued options for multi-day and monthly passes. New app: Riders can now manage their Breeze card, including products and stored value, by downloading the Breeze app.

While these upgrades mark the completion of rail station gate and vending machine installations, MARTA notes that it will continue to make improvements to the Breeze system.

Installation of new fare validators across MARTA’s entire fixed-route bus and MARTA Mobility paratransit fleets is complete. Platform validators and ticket vending machines have been installed on the Atlanta Streetcar and will soon be operational. Bus rapid transit station installations are scheduled to be completed soon.

“Completing the faregate and ticket vending machine installations across MARTA’s rail system is an important milestone for the Better Breeze project,” said INIT CEO Carl Commons. “This achievement reflects the dedication and collaboration of both teams and our shared commitment to making public transportation easier and more convenient for riders.”

MARTA also notes that it is planning to launch the Breeze Retail network across metro Atlanta. Major retail partners are rolling out distribution across retail locations, so riders can purchase and reload cards directly in their neighborhoods.