MARTA launches better Breeze fare payment system

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has launched its better Breeze fare payment system in collaboration with Innovations in Transportation, Inc (INIT). According to MARTA, better Breeze allows riders to tap and ride using contactless credit or debit cards, mobile wallets and the new Breeze card. The agency says virtual transit cards will also be coming soon, allowing riders to store their cards directly on smartphones for fast, tap-and-go payment with a phone or smartwatch.

MARTA says its entire network has been upgraded with more than 1,800 station and onboard payment validators, 275 next-generation ADA accessible ticket vending machines and over 500 modern faregates, more than half of which are designed to better serve riders with different mobility needs.

“This new, better Breeze system is a game changer for MARTA and our regional transit partners and makes riding transit easier, safer and more convenient,” said MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt. “We thank our partners at INIT for implementing this world class technology as we prepare to welcome the world to Atlanta.”

The agency notes that both the old and new Breeze systems will be active until May 2. During the customer transition period, riders can:

Use old Breeze cards and tickets at any existing old faregates and validators. Old ticket vending machines will be turned off, and no fare may be added to old cards. Note that old faregates will be left open to ensure access to rail stations, but customers should still tap if possible.

Use Breeze Mobile 2.0 at any existing old faregates and validators. Breeze Mobile 2.0 is no longer available for download and fare cannot be added. The new Breeze Mobile app will be available for download on Android and iOS devices and can be used to manage physical Breeze card and purchase fare.

Purchase new Breeze cards or tickets at new ticket vending machines.

Purchase new Breeze cards or tickets at Ride Stores for MARTA, ATL Xpress, CobbLinc, Connect Douglas, and Ride Gwinnett.

Purchase, load, and manage new Breeze cards on the new Breeze card website. New Breeze cards are account-based, meaning fare is stored in riders’ accounts, not on the actual card.

Tap to pay using a bank card (all major credit and debit cards accepted) at any new faregate or orange bus validator.Tap to pay using a mobile wallet at any new faregate or orange bus validator. The agency says riders must have a bank card connected to their mobile wallet.

Pay with cash on local bus routes (exact change required) or use cash to purchase a new Breeze card or ticket at any Ride Store or new ticket vending machine.

Reduced Fare and Mobility customers may use stored fare on their old cards at any old faregates or validators. New cards will be available for purchase at Reduced Fare offices and be mailed directly to riders.

MARTA notes that riders who are unable to spend down old Breeze balances before switching to better Breeze, the agency will offer balance transfers to a new, registered Breeze account from May 5 through Oct. 30.

According to the agency, the launch comes at a vital time, as the city of Atlanta prepares to welcome thousands of visitors for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.