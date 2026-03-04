FTA to provide $100.3 million in transit funding to FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) is investing $100.3 million into public transit systems within the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. FTA notes the funding will ensure communities can expand transit options to meet increased demand in services around stadiums.

“USDOT is doing its part to ensure the United States is ready to host the most spectacular World Cup in history,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “We’re proud to partner with host cities to provide fans with a seamless travel experience that will be part of the memories they cherish from attending these historic games.”

The funding:

Will support planning, capital and operating expenses supporting matches and other public events held in U.S. host cities.

Will be apportioned by a formula accounting for stadium capacity and number of matches in each host city.

Allows for 100% federal share for these funds.

Requires transit agencies to obligate these funds within one fiscal year of the close of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FTA notes the funding was made possible through the passage of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026.

“Thanks to President [Donald] Trump’s vision, we are entering a new American era of sports and global events,” said Executive Director of the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026 Andrew Giuliani. “This funding is about more than moving fans—it’s about preparing our communities to host the largest sporting event in history and ensuring the world sees America at its best. These investments will help create lasting memories for visitors and residents alike and reinforce our commitment to safety, hospitality and operational excellence.”