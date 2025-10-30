MARTA to replace entire fare collection equipment by spring 2026

Over the next six months, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) plans to replace its entire fare collection system, with a goal of spring 2026 for implementation and customer transition. MARTA notes the system will retain the Breeze name but fare media and fare collection equipment, including Breeze cards and tickets, faregates, validators, ticket vending machines, fareboxes and the mobile app, will be updated and modernized in later project phases.

The upgrade includes more than 1,800 station and onboard payment readers, 275 ADA-compliant, next-generation ticket vending machines and over 500 modern faregates, with nearly half equipped for ADA accessibility. INIT Innovations in Transportation, Inc. is constructing the new fare collection equipment.

“It’s great to keep fares unchanged for years, but not an entire fare collection system,” said MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt. “MARTA is implementing some incredible projects and initiatives next year ahead of the World Cup, including new trains, a new bus network with on demand transit zones, a new bus rapid transit line and a new On the Go app and MARTA website. We need to ensure our Breeze system is aligned with these once-in-a-generation improvements and ready for the future.”

MARTA’s regional partners, CobbLinc, Ride Gwinnett and other Atlanta-based transit agencies, will also transition to the Better Breeze fare collection system. Changes as part of the new system include:

New equipment: The agency is replacing faregates and fareboxes, validators and Breeze vending machines systemwide. MARTA notes the Better Breeze faregates are harder to tamper with or damage, as they can be monitored and adjusted remotely. This will help reduce incidents of fare evasion, resulting in a safer, more secure transit system and a better experience for everyone.

New payment feature: Open payments that allow riders to tap their bank card, smart phone or mobile wallet to pay for rides. The fare will remain $2.50 for a one-way trip.

A new app: An updated app which customers will need to download and create a new account where they can purchase fare.

New cards: New physical cards and continued options of multi-day and monthly passes.

Reduced fare and mobility customers: Eligible customers will have the option of getting a new card or downloading the new mobile app.

The agency began installing new fare equipment at Lindbergh Center Station Sept. 22 and at Doraville Oct. 8, while the installation of new contactless payment terminals on buses began in mid-September. The installation of new equipment will continue systemwide in phases until the customer transition period next April.

According to the agency, access to all rail stations will be maintained once the new fare collection changes take place, and there will be a monthlong period in spring 2026 for customers to transition from the current Breeze system to the Better Breeze system.