MARTA board approves contract for On the Go app redevelopment

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) Board of Directors approved the awarding of a contract to redevelop its app, MARTA On the Go, to digital solutions firm Reflexions.

Reflexions is also overseeing the creation of MARTA’s new website, ensuring customers have a consistent, modern digital experience across all platforms.

Once complete, the new app will combine the features of four MARTA apps into one, including rider information and trip planning, Breeze mobile payment, incident reporting through See & Say, and on-demand booking and tracking. MARTA says this unified platform will make it easier for customers to access everything they need in one place, without juggling multiple downloads.

The upgraded app will help MARTA improve reliability through better service information for customers, while enhancing cleanliness and safety through improved customer reporting and alerts.

“MARTA On the Go is an important part of our customers’ daily commute,” said MARTA Senior Director of Customer Technology David Emory. “By integrating everything into one app and launching a new website, we’re creating a seamless, user-friendly experience that reflects our commitment to our customers.”