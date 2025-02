The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) hosted its State of MARTA event, highlighting initiatives it is working on that will address the region's growing population and increasing transportation needs. MARTA says the region is preparing for an expected population increase from six million to eight million by 2050. The agency is working to set the stage for a safe, reliable and sustainable transportation network to connect communities and reduce congestion.

During the event, MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood provided a glimpse into the future of rail service with the unveiling of the first CQ400 train. The new railcars entered Lindbergh Station, highlighting the agency’s ambitious vision for transit in the Atlanta metro region.

“When I stepped onto that new train this morning, it felt like stepping into the future,” Greenwood said. “These new railcars are an inspiration to everyone at MARTA and to our customers who will get to experience a cleaner and safer ride – and hopefully one that shows them how transit can make their lives easier and their trip more enjoyable. The future of transit begins now at MARTA and the State of MARTA is strong.”

MARTA says its strong financial position has well-positioned it for the future. The agency notes that last fall, Fitch Ratings agency upgraded MARTA’s bond rating from AA to AA+, and in the past few weeks, Kroll and S&P have reviewed and reaffirmed MARTA’s top-tier AAA rating.



Modernization and i nnovation During his State of MARTA address, Greenwood laid out several projects that will help to improve the transit experience for riders:

CQ400 Railcars: The new state-of-the-art railcars feature open gangway designs, upgraded lighting and seating, digital displays, charging stations and improved safety measures. These cars symbolize MARTA’s commitment to modernization and innovation, with the first batch arriving for testing and planned deployment later this year.

Communications-based train Control (CBTC): This cutting-edge technology will improve rail safety, efficiency and on-time performance.

Zero-emission vehicles: MARTA Rapid Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lines will feature zero-emission vehicles equipped with wireless charging, custom interiors and ADA-friendly platforms and debut along the Summerhill corridor this year. These vehicles are a key step toward sustainable and efficient transit.

NextGen bus network: MARTA’s comprehensive bus network redesign will offer faster, more reliable service. Frequent service routes will expand from five to 18 corridors, providing 15-minute service to 245 percent more riders. The new network will also feature consistent seven-day service and 12 on-demand zones for underserved areas.

Fare payment upgrades: MARTA’s AFC 2.0 system will allow riders to use credit cards, smartphones and smartwatches for seamless entry. Enhanced faregates will improve security and accessibility, marking a significant step forward in customer convenience.

Enhancing the c ustomer e xperience



MARTA’s vision extends beyond infrastructure to create a safe, clean and reliable experience for riders through:

Safety innovations: MARTA is enhancing safety with advanced programs such as a real-time crime center, joint bike patrols and expanded MARTA Police presence.

Transit-oriented development (TOD): Projects like Marchon at King Memorial and Quill at Candler Park have transformed station areas into vibrant, walkable communities, addressing housing affordability while fostering economic growth. Future TOD at Indian Creek and Kensington will do the same.

Technology upgrades: Real-time train arrival information, a redesigned MARTA app and updated station information screens will ensure riders have the tools they need for a smooth transit experience.



Expanding the s ystem for the f uture

MARTA says it will be taking on its largest system expansion and modernization effort since its founding, with efforts underway to complete:

New MARTA rapid lines: Construction is well underway on the MARTA Rapid Summerhill line, with additional lines planned for Campbellton Road, Southlake and SR-54. These projects aim to transport riders more efficiently through congested areas and connect them to the larger MARTA network.

Transit hubs: New transit hubs in Clayton County, South DeKalb and Stonecrest will improve connectivity and access for bus customers.

Station modernization: MARTA is investing $1 billion to upgrade all 38 rail stations and will soon begin a transformative project at Five Points Station to create a transit hub and city center.



Cultivating the n ext g eneration of t ransit p rofessionals



Greenwood also spoke about how MARTA is working to prepare future leaders through partnerships with organizations like Cristo Rey High School, which offers students valuable work experience. Initiatives such as MARTA’s Apprenticeship Program for bus technicians are also helping to build rewarding careers in transportation while supporting the system’s expansion.



Looking a head to m ajor e vents



As metro Atlanta prepares to host the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Super Bowl, MARTA’s investments will play a critical role in ensuring seamless transportation for millions of visitors.