MARTA selects INIT to provide automated fare collection system

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has contracted Innovations in Transportation, Inc. (INIT), to implement its Automated Fare Collection system, AFC 2.0.

AFC 2.0 works to seamlessly integrate contactless payment options across various transit modes - incorporating bus and heavy and light rail. The integration also extends to regional transit providers, including CobbLinc, Ride Gwinnett and Xpress.

"This new, state-of-the-art fare collection system will improve service and provide customers with a better overall experience and from our side, AFC 2.0 will allow us to further optimize our operations and increase farebox recovery. It’s a major win for both MARTA and our riders," said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood.

MARTA's collaboration with INIT will help to enhance riders’ commute in Atlanta through the introduction of a unified, contactless 'tap and go' service with the use of mobile tickets, debit and credit cards and mobile wallets. Passengers can tap to ride at fare gates in MARTA rail stations and at more than 1,800 fare validators at rail stations, bus rapid transit and light-rail station platforms and onboard non-rapid vehicles.

Included in the contract are more than 275 ADA-compliant ticket vending machines (TVMs) to service riders with ticket purchases. INIT TVMs not only accepts credit/debit cards, smart cards, smartphones and wearables, but also cash transactions dispensing change in both bills and coins. The contract will allow MARTA to further optimize operations and increase farebox recovery.

INIT’s back-office software, MOBILEvario, will help MARTA to offer pricing equity that caters to riders’ diverse needs — from employer initiatives, discounts for seniors and students, to special event pricing. MARTA notes fare capping is also possible, allowing riders to travel freely after hitting their daily or monthly pass threshold, removing barriers to high, upfront transportation costs.