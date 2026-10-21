SacRT opens new 7th & Railyards Station

The Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) has opened the new 7th & Railyards Station. The new station, located along the Green Line on 7th Street, follows the reopening of the Green Line on Oct. 12 and the opening of the new Dos Rios Station in September, bringing SacRT’s total number of light-rail stations to 55.

The new 7th & Railyards Station provides light-rail access to the Railyards development, including new residential neighborhoods, retail and entertainment destinations, the new Kaiser hospital campus and the future Major League Soccer stadium.

“This is an exciting day for Sacramento and for SacRT as we welcome the Railyards into our light-rail network,” said SacRT General Manager and CEO Henry Li. “This new station represents more than a new stop on the map. It connects a historic part of our city with the region’s transportation network and provides a sustainable way for residents, employees and visitors to get to and from one of Sacramento’s fastest-growing neighborhoods.”

The 7th & Railyards Station was not funded by SacRT. As part of the Railyards development, the developer was responsible for funding and building the light-rail station.

Funding for the project included an Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) grant administered through the California Strategic Growth Council and the California Department of Housing and Community Development, with support from the California State Parks Office of Grants and Local Services. Downtown Railyard Venture also contributed equity funding.

“Our vision for the Railyards is a community where people can live, work and visit with a range of transportation options,” said LDK Ventures, LLC, Project Development Senior Vice President Josh Leachman. “This station shows what public-private partnership can deliver, with infrastructure that serves the neighborhood today and supports its continued growth.”