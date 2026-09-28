SacRT opens Dos Rios light-rail station for passenger service

The Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) opened the new Dos Rios light-rail station to passengers on Sept. 28 after it received final regulatory approval from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

Located on SacRT’s Blue Line along North 12th Street between Richards Boulevard and Sunbeam Avenue, the new station is set to provide improved transit access for residents, workers and visitors in Sacramento’s growing River District, including residents of several new affordable housing communities.

“We are excited to officially welcome passengers to Dos Rios Station and deliver on a vision that has been years in the making,” said SacRT General Manager and CEO Henry Li. “This new station expands access to reliable public transportation while supporting the continued growth and revitalization of the River District. We are grateful to the many partners who helped make this important project a reality.”

With the opening of Dos Rios Station, SacRT’s light-rail system will grow to 54 stations. The new 7th & Railyards Station on the Green Line is expected to open in mid-October, bringing SacRT’s total number of light-rail stations to 55 by the end of fall 2026.

The station is expected to provide a vital connection for the River District, an area the agency says is experiencing significant residential, commercial and institutional growth. The station is located near Mirasol Village and aims to improve access to jobs, housing, health care, services and other destinations throughout the Sacramento region.

Construction on Dos Rios Station began in November 2024. The $42.8 million project remained on budget and was completed four months ahead of schedule. The project was funded through a combination of state and federal funding that included station construction, safe access improvements and improvements supporting the surrounding redevelopment.

The project was supported by numerous community, local, state and federal partners, including the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency (SHRA), the city of Sacramento, California Strategic Growth Council and California Governor’s Office of Land Use and Climate Innovation, as well as federal funding secured with support from Congresswoman Doris Matsui (D-CA-07).

Blue Line trains will stop at Dos Rios Station as part of regular scheduled service. Blue Line service at Dos Rios Station will operate seven days a week, with trains arriving approximately every 15 minutes during peak hours and every 30 minutes during off-peak hours. The Dos Rios Station is located between Globe and Alkali Flat/La Valentina stations.

SacRT notes it will be discontinuing the bus route 33 with the opening of the Dos Rios Station, as the route is duplicative service. The bus route will run for two weeks and then be replaced with bus route 133, which operates one morning trip Monday through Friday. The transition will happen in early October 2026.