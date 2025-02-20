SacRT breaks ground on Dos Rios Station project.

The Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) has broken ground on the future Dos Rios Station on the Blue Line. The new light-rail station, located on North 12th St. between Richards Boulevard and Sunbeam Avenue, will provide a crucial transit connection for the River District and the Mirasol Village housing community.

SacRT says the project was made possible through a combination of funding sources, including:

SacRT notes the grant completed the necessary financing for the $43 million station, ensuring its timely construction. With site preparation work already underway, major construction will begin this summer, and the station is expected to open by the end of 2026.

"The groundbreaking of Dos Rios Station marks a significant step forward in our mission to enhance mobility and accessibility for all,” said SacRT General Manager and CEO Henry Li. “This station will not only connect residents to jobs, education and essential services, but will also serve as a catalyst for economic development in the River District. We are grateful for the support of our federal, state and local partners who helped make this vision a reality."

“Public transit is the backbone of a thriving and equitable city. The Dos Rios Station is a game-changer for Sacramento’s River District, providing much-needed access to sustainable transportation. I’m proud to have helped secure funding for this critical project, and I look forward to seeing its positive impact on mobility, economic growth and quality of life for our residents," Matsui said.

SacRT notes the Dos Rios Station is part of its broader efforts to enhance the light-rail network and improve service for riders across the region. By providing a direct transit connection in the River District, the agency says the station will support economic growth, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote equitable access to public transportation.

"Today, we broke ground on Sacramento's transit future,” said Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty. “The Dos Rios Station is more than just a new stop on the Blue Line; it's a vital connection for the River District -- improving access to jobs, housing and services. We're building community, sustainability and economic growth and equity.”

"This project is about more than just adding a new station; it’s about ensuring residents have access to jobs, education, healthcare and essential services," said SacRT Board Chair and Sacramento City Councilmember Rick Jennings. “I’m proud that SacRT is advancing projects that prioritize equity and mobility while ensuring safe travel. I look forward to seeing this station serve the community for years to come.”