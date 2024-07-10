CalSTA approves more than $1.9 billion in transit funding throughout California

The California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) approved more than $1.9 billion in funding to support public transportation throughout the state of California. The funding is the first wave of funding from the transit recovery package in the 2023-24 state budget.

As part of Senate Bill 125, $5.1 billion will be distributed among regional transportation planning agencies during the next few years. The funding comes with the flexibility to pay for transit operations or capital improvements and will go to 22 agencies, with amounts varying based on regional population.

“This vital funding serves as a lifeline for transit agencies all over the state and helps to advance California’s ambitious, world-leading climate goals. At the same time, we’re adding accountability measures that help put our state’s transit agencies on a path toward long-term stability,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

CalSTA anticipates approving additional allocation packages for remaining planning agencies throughout the summer, totaling nearly $500 million. The remaining SB 125 funds will be approved annually through Fiscal Year 2027-28.

“California’s commitment to public transit is unwavering and with billions more in funding in the pipeline – including for zero-emission equipment and operations – we are just getting started in delivering a more sustainable and equitable transit system for the people of California,” said California Department of Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “I thank Gov. Newsom and our legislative leaders for continuing to prioritize public transit.”

The transit recovery package also includes accountability measures to help stabilize transit systems and retool their long-term operations to better align with the needs of the public. As part of that effort, CalSTA has convened the Transit Transformation Task Force to develop policy recommendations to grow transit ridership, improve the transit experience and address long-term operational needs.

More transit dollars on the way

In addition to this transit funding, in April, CalSTA put out a call for projects for more than $900 million in funding through the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP). Project applications are due July 23, with an award announcement in October. The future TIRCP funding follows nearly $3.5 billion in state funding awarded in 2023 to expand transit and passenger rail service throughout the state.