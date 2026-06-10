USDOT, Amtrak, PTP release design renderings for redeveloped New York Penn Station  

U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Secretary Sean Duffy, Amtrak Board Special Advisor Andy Byford, and Penn Transformation Partners (PTP) unveiled the design renderings for the redevelopment of New York Penn Station. PTP–a joint venture led by Halmar and Skanska–will serve as the master developer for the project.

USDOT took control of Penn Station’s transformation in April 2025, and Duffy provided Amtrak with $43 million in federal grant funding at that time. In May 2026, PTP was selected as the master developer, and USDOT invested an additional $200 million to support critical design and permitting work.

Amtrak says the completed station will transform the commuter and visitor experience at Penn Station with a design that reduces congestion, eliminates dead ends, improves visibility and expands waiting areas evenly throughout the station. According to Amtrak, the single-level, ADA-compliant concourse will feature bars and restaurants, shops and customer services.

“The golden age of transportation is coming thanks to President [Donald] Trump,” Duffy said. “American families deserve a safe, efficient and clean commute to their homes, jobs and churches. These renderings provide the public with further proof that the Trump Administration is committed to delivering transformational results for all Americans. I look forward to our continued partnership in delivering this momentous landmark that will completely transform New York City as we know it today.”

The redevelopment includes:

Construction of a grand entrance on Eighth Avenue to a new train hall.

Replace siloed walkways with open concourses.

Expand track capacity, including the introduction of at least limited through-running on the regional rail network.

Enable new retail, better wayfinding and other passenger experience improvements while maintaining Madison Square Garden with a new cladding for a classic look.

Improve the station’s existing subterranean structure.

“We named this project Penn Station Transformation for the exact reason depicted in these renderings; a world-class, beautiful and modern train station is coming to New York City,” Byford said. “With the continued support of the president and USDOT and the expertise of Halmar, Skanska and the rest of our partners, we are continuing to drive momentum and meet more milestones to get shovels in the ground next year and turn these renderings into reality.”

The project is expected to be funded primarily through federal grants to Amtrak, together with federal loans, private financing and equity raised by PTP. USDOT is investing nearly $5 billion into Amtrak’s Northeast Rail Corridor to revitalize the nation’s major rail hubs, including Penn Station—though who’s covering the bulk of the cost still remains unclear, and likely will for several more months, according to the Gothamist.

“So we're going to give $8 billion to rebuild Penn Station, is that a joke?” Duffy said in a May 19 Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing. in response to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) pressing him over the withholding of highway funding from the state of New York.

However, A USDOT spokesperson told Streetsblog Duffy was referencing the previously reported total cost of the project instead of how much the feds plan to chip in.

As for its position on the matter, the MTA says it hasn’t change theirs.

“Governor Hochul has been clear from the day President Trump took over this project: if he wants it, then he’ll have to pay for it,” said MTA Senior Advisor, Policy and External Relations Representative Mitch Schwartz. "Secretary Duffy didn’t have any problem with that arrangement when he told Congress that his administration was ready to ‘give’ Penn Station $8 billion — the full cost of the project. Now, they’re admitting their real plan is to charge New York taxpayers billions. Their position may have changed. Ours hasn't. We're not interested in that deal."

According to Amtrak, on 8th Avenue, the Infosys Theater may be replaced by a classic New York art deco façade and a new grand entrance, though that is still pending further negotiations with Madison Square Garden Entertainment, according to SEC filings reported on by Investing. The company notes Penn Station will become vastly more accessible via new entry points and passenger pickup and drop-off locations, expanded sidewalk zones, and the elimination of the need to unload and load at 31st Street and 8th Avenue for theater events.

Amtrak notes that at the track and platform level, scores of columns will be removed, and lighting and signage will be improved to open sightlines and increase passenger circulation while also meeting heightened fire safety requirements. There will also be studies into how the project can accommodate passenger service growth.

On the exterior, Amtrak notes a square structure will surround the Madison Square Garden cylinder, extending from 31st Street to 33rd Street and from 8th Avenue to the west side of the taxiway.

PTP will enter into a pre-development agreement that provides a framework for Amtrak and PTP to develop the project, advance design and financial planning and accept stakeholder input. From summer 2026 through 2027, Amtrak notes it will conduct community engagement.

According to Amtrak, since 2024, the Penn Station Working Advisory Group—comprising more than 50 organizations representing local stakeholders, community groups, transit riders, elected officials and partner agencies—has provided ongoing guidance to ensure the project reflects the needs and priorities of those who rely on Penn Station every day.