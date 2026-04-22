USDOT to invest $4.7 billion into Northeast Corridor improvement projects

U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Secretary Sean Duffy revealed that $4.7 billion is being invested into rail projects on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor (NEC) to enhance the travel experience. USDOT says this funding will help revitalize the U.S.’s rail hubs—including New York Penn Station and Washington Union Station—and comes alongside other Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant program funding that was also announced this week.

“This [investment] is part of President [Donald] Trump’s agenda to build big, beautiful infrastructure that improves the lives of American families,” Duffy said.

Throughout the NEC, the investment will go towards:

Upgrading train station infrastructure

Streamlining rail services for Americans

Rebuilding rail bridge infrastructure

“The Northeast Corridor is the busiest and most complex rail line in America,” said Federal Railroad Administration Administrator David Fink. “From modernizing our flagship stations to working at the speed of Trump to get dirt moving again, Secretary Duffy and I are committed to using taxpayer dollars on projects that advance safety for the American people.”

As a part of the Intercity Passenger Rail Grant Program, the Partnership-Northeast Corridor Program (Partnership-NEC) seeks a reduction in backlogs, streamline service performance and expand or establish new intercity passenger rail service in the Northeast Corridor. The first round of applications for Partnership-NEC funding will focus on the High Priority Major Station Projects, including New York Penn Station and Washington Union Station. Applications for grant funding are due by May 5.