USDOT to invest $4.7 billion into Northeast Corridor improvement projects

The funding will support renovation projects on the line, including upgrades to New York Penn Station and Washington, D.C.’s, Union Station.
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April 22, 2026
2 min read
ID 423232044 © Davidshenbo | Dreamstime.com
An aerial view of an Amtrak passenger train traveling along an electrified rail corridor beside a wide river. The double-track line runs through a tree-lined stretch flanked by a residential neighborhood of brick homes to the right and dense vegetation along the riverbank to the left. A curved roadway runs parallel to the tracks, and a bridge is visible in the distance where the river narrows toward the horizon. The scene is photographed during golden hour under a partly cloudy sky.

The investment is being directed toward upgrading train stations, streamlining rail service and rebuilding rail infrastructure.

U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Secretary Sean Duffy revealed that $4.7 billion is being invested into rail projects on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor (NEC) to enhance the travel experience. USDOT says this funding will help revitalize the U.S.’s rail hubs—including New York Penn Station and Washington Union Station—and comes alongside other Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant program funding that was also announced this week.

“This [investment] is part of President [Donald] Trump’s agenda to build big, beautiful infrastructure that improves the lives of American families,” Duffy said.

Throughout the NEC, the investment will go towards:

  • Upgrading train station infrastructure
  • Streamlining rail services for Americans
  • Rebuilding rail bridge infrastructure 

“The Northeast Corridor is the busiest and most complex rail line in America,” said Federal Railroad Administration Administrator David Fink. “From modernizing our flagship stations to working at the speed of Trump to get dirt moving again, Secretary Duffy and I are committed to using taxpayer dollars on projects that advance safety for the American people.”

As a part of the Intercity Passenger Rail Grant Program, the Partnership-Northeast Corridor Program (Partnership-NEC) seeks a reduction in backlogs, streamline service performance and expand or establish new intercity passenger rail service in the Northeast Corridor. The first round of applications for Partnership-NEC funding will focus on the High Priority Major Station Projects, including New York Penn Station and Washington Union Station. Applications for grant funding are due by May 5.

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