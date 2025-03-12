Amtrak, Rexmark reach settlement agreement on Washington Union Station

Amtrak and Rexmark’s case regarding the lease of much of the customer-facing area of Washington Union Station has come to a close. The parties entered into a settlement agreement earlier in February. The judge approved the agreement March 7, formally ending the case.

Rexmark was the owner of the leasehold when Amtrak filed an eminent domain suit in 2022. The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted Amtrak the right to take control of the sublease in the summer of 2024.

“We’re focusing on improving operations and creating a more welcoming environment for travelers and other visitors,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “With our partners, a new and exciting chapter for Washington Union Station is underway to ensure this historic station remains a vibrant place for all.”

Amtrak is responsible for the day-to-day management and operations of the station, including the drop-off lanes between the station and Columbus Circle. Amtrak also manages the safety, security, repair and maintenance of the station, in addition to the leasing of retail, office and advertising space, kiosks and special events. This responsibility does not include the parking garage and Columbus Circle, located outside the front of the station.

Amtrak says it works in coordination with the Federal Railroad Administration, which represents the U.S. Department of Transportation as the building owner, and the landlord Union Station Redevelopment Corporation, which leases the building from USDOT, to manage the property.

“Although we are sad to no longer be involved with this remarkable asset, we are pleased that a resolution was reached,” said Rexmark Managing Principal Michael Rebibo. “We worked hard to be good stewards of this iconic property in recent years despite numerous challenges and look forward to seeing it grow and prosper.”

Amtrak notes Washington Union Station is one of the nation’s most historic and busiest multimodal hubs and serves the many travelers and visitors that use the station. The Amtrak Acela, Northeast Regional and fleet of overnight trains, in addition to Amtrak Virginia and North Carolina trains serve the station, in addition to Washington Metro transit, MARC and Virginia Railway Express commuter lines, local and intercity buses and streetcar.

Opened in 1907, Washington Union Station is the second busiest in the Amtrak national network. Amtrak says ridership at the station in fiscal year 2024 was 5.6 million. Amtrak notes peak passenger use is projected to grow during the next two decades, which solidifies the station as an essential component to the growth of Amtrak.