USDOT, Amtrak name Master Developer team for Penn Station redevelopment

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) and the Amtrak Board of Directors have selected Penn Transformation Partners—comprised of Halmar and Skanska—as the private Master Developer team to lead the redevelopment of New York Penn Station.

Penn Transformation Partners is tasked with building a new station that will provide daily commuters and tourists with a more seamless travel experience. The transformation of New York Penn Station will:

Construct an entrance on Eighth Avenue to a new train hall.

Replace constricted walkways with open concourses.

Expand track capacity, including the introduction of at least limited through-running on the regional rail network.

Enable new retail, improved wayfinding and other passenger experience upgrades while working to maintain Madison Square Garden with a new cladding.

Improve the station’s existing subterranean structure.

“In selecting Penn Transformation Partners and their innovative plan, we are one step closer to delivering a world-class travel hub that daily commuters and travelers have dreamed of for decades.” said USDOT Secretary Sean Duffy.

USDOT notes that Amtrak Board Special Advisor Andy Byford oversaw a competitive procurement process and analysis amongst bidders who were assessed on the abilities to:

Develop the best value proposal that aligns with the project’s goals to renovate and modernize the station.

Leverage the taxpayer investment in a new station to develop potential new revenue streams for Amtrak.

Increase concourse capacity and access.

Enable safer and more efficient operations.

Accommodate passenger service growth.

Deliver a world-class experience for users.

“Everyone at Amtrak is thrilled to announce Penn Transformation Partners and even more excited that the project is one step closer to having shovels in the ground next year,” Byford said. “The rapid completion of a rigorous procurement process represents more than just delivering on a highly ambitious milestone; it demonstrates that Amtrak and USDOT are uniquely capable of making this vision a reality.”

In addition to the selection of the partnership group, Secretary Duffy and Federal Railroad Administrator (FRA) David Fink also announced $200 million in additional funding for the New York Penn Station Transformation project through the Partnership-Northeast Corridor Program.

“FRA is investing $200 million to support critical design and permitting work on the New York Penn Transformation. The new station will be an architectural icon that fuels further development in the Nation’s financial capital while accommodating more passengers during critical rush periods,” said FRA Administrator David Fink.

With Amtrak and New Jersey Transit contributing additional funding to the project development work, UDOT notes that Byford and Penn Transformation Partners have the needed resources to prepare for groundbreaking before the end of 2027.

“Not only is the winning redesign for New York Penn Station beautiful, but the changes to the station will more importantly increase the capacity of what is already America’s busiest transit hub, allowing commuters and visitors alike to reach their destinations more easily,” said USDOT Deputy Secretary Steve Bradbury.

USDOT says that now that the Amtrak Board of Directors has authorized the next step in the New York Penn Transformation project, the project can proceed to the next stages of work: finalizing contract negotiations, working toward permits, completing the FRA-led service optimization study, advancing design and achieving financial and commercial close before getting shovels in the ground by the end of 2027.