JTA cuts ribbon on Autonomous Vehicle Center, announces AV service name

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its Autonomous Innovation Center (AIC) and the unveiling of the autonomous vehicle (AV) service name, Neighborhood Autonomous Vehicle Innovation (NAVI) on April 17.

According to the JTA, NAVI will operate from the AIC at 650 West Bay Street in LaVilla, Fla. JTA says the AIC serves as the command center facility to store, service, monitor and maintain JTA’s autonomous mobility fleet, which launches this summer, with NAVI servicing the first phase of the Ultimate Urban Circulator (U2C).

JTA notes the 3.5-mile route connects key parts of downtown Jacksonville, from the Central Business Core to the Sports & Entertainment District, integrating autonomous vehicles into the mix.

“The JTA’s AV program will be the first-of-its-kind, fully autonomous public transportation system network in the United States,” said JTA CEO Nat Ford. “The opening of the AIC is one of the final milestones before introducing NAVI to our transportation system. This state-of-the-art facility lays a strong foundation for the operation of the AV fleet and supports the vision of a better-connected, vibrant downtown Jacksonville.”

JTA notes that in addition to the AIC’s infrastructure, including maintenance bays, charging stations and an elevated observation deck, it is equipped with a full-scale command center, featuring a massive display that brings the unified Bay Street Innovation Corridor service interface to life.

The two-story 18,798-square-foot facility features maintenance bays for vehicle service, covered AV parking with charging stations, as well as an open terrace with a viewing area overlooking vehicles arriving and departing the facility. JTA says the facility will also ultimately contain 129 rooftop solar panels, with 100 percent of the electrical power demand for the building offset with its microgrid.

"With the unveiling of the Autonomous Innovation Center and the launch of NAVI, we are witnessing a transformative moment for Jacksonville. This isn’t just about technology, it’s about shaping the future of mobility, creating opportunity and building stronger connections between our neighborhoods and the heart of our city,” said JTA Board of Directors Vice Chair Aundra Wallace.

The AIC was built by the Balfour Beatty Vision 2 Reality (V2R) team, alongside project partners Beep, Superior Construction Company Southeast, WGI, Inc., Urban SDK, Miller Electric and Grayline.

Beep Board of Directors Vice Chair Joe Moye added, “Beep is proud to be the trusted partner with the JTA powering both the autonomous vehicles and command center operations behind this bold initiative. By collaborating with forward-thinking agencies like the JTA, we’re delivering proven, scalable AV solutions that improve safety, expand access and strengthen the urban core across our country. The JTA and the city of Jacksonville are innovators and high-tech leaders who are paving the way to transform mobility and accessibility across our country.”

"We are excited to bring this innovative project to life by introducing cutting-edge technology and infrastructure in Jacksonville. The V2R team's outstanding collaboration and expertise have delivered not just a hub of innovation, but also pioneering achievements in AV installation, cybersecurity integration and data management systems, including over three miles of Intelligent Corridor Construction. Both the facility and our operational excellence approach will serve as models for cities across the country looking to develop similar solutions for years to come," said Balfour Beatty Operations Director in Florida Dave Campbell.