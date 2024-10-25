JTA achieves major construction milestone at Autonomous Innovation Center

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) marked a major construction milestone as the final structural beam of the Autonomous Innovation Center (AIC) building frame was raised into place. The JTA, alongside Balfour Beatty and Beep, Inc., announced the groundbreaking of the AIC at LaVilla earlier this year.



The AIC will serve as the advanced command-and-control center that will store, service, monitor and maintain Jacksonville, Fla.'s, electric autonomous mobility system. This location is critical to the launch of the Ultimate Urban Circulator (U2C), which is on schedule to debut in June 2025 with the Bay Street Innovation Corridor.



“As a leader for piloting autonomous vehicle technology, this construction milestone means Jacksonville is one step closer to bringing the next generation of mobility solutions to life,” said JTA CEO Nat Ford. “The JTA and our partners recognize that integrating autonomous vehicles in our transportation system not only enhances mobility, but also plays a critical role in driving workforce and economic development.”



Once complete, the U2C will modernize and expand the Skyway and introduce autonomous vehicles (AVs) into JTA’s transportation system. By transforming the current Skyway, the program will connect Jacksonville’s urban core with adjacent neighborhoods to create a revitalized and better-connected community.



“Jacksonville continues to prove it has the welcoming atmosphere to integrate autonomous vehicles in our community,” said JTA Board Chair Debbie Buckland. “The AIC will help our city fulfill a vision of adaptable transportation for the future.”



Construction of the two-story AIC is led by Balfour Beatty, alongside Superior Construction Company Southeast, Beep, WGI, Inc., Urban SDK, Miller Electric and Grayline. JTA says this team of experts remains dedicated to delivering a leading, state-of-the-art facility in LaVilla.