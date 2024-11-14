JTA Board approves shortlist for statewide procurement of autonomous transit vehicles.

The awarding and negotiating of a statewide contract to purchase autonomous vehicles (AVs) was approved by the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) Board of Directors.

This will include authorizing JTA leadership to negotiate and execute contracts with all three shortlisted companies; ADASTEC Corp, Beep Inc. and May Mobility. These companies have qualified for this endeavor through their compliance with specific operational requirements, which include prioritizing passenger safety, experience and operational efficiency.

The statewide procurement was in partnership with the Florida Public Transportation Association (FPTA). FPTA members served as technical advisors and provided critical feedback and insight that assisted in the technical shortlisting of the proposers. After due diligence, members of the FPTA could also select any of these companies to meet their local needs. FPTA utilized the JTA’s experience as the lead agency in other rolling stock procurements to help standardize and streamline the procurement of AVs throughout the state.

“The JTA is proud to lead and once again position the state of Florida in pioneering procurement opportunities for this transformative technology poised to redefine mobility and deliver lasting benefits to our communities,” stated JTA CEO Nathaniel P. Ford Sr. “This bold initiative will not only address local needs, but also set a new standard for innovation, creating solutions that empower transit providers across the nation to elevate their services and expand their impact.”

The total value of the five-year contract will depend upon available funds from the ordering agency that chooses to participate and the JTA.

"As a recognized leader in public transportation, we are honored to once again serve as the lead agency for a statewide procurement,” said JTA Board Chair Debbie Buckland. “This achievement reflects the unwavering support of our board and our shared commitment to advancing the future of mobility. From pioneering micromobility pilot programs to the groundbreaking deployment of autonomous vehicles through our Ultimate Urban Circulator (U2C) program, we continue to push the boundaries of innovation. We are poised to remain at the forefront of this dynamic, solution-driven industry, shaping the future of transportation for years to come.”