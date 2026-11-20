On Nov. 18, Miami-Dade County, Fla., cut the ribbon on the South Dade Transit Operations Center. The 20-acre all-electric facility is scheduled to begin full operations on Nov. 23.

“This is a proud day for public transportation in Miami-Dade County,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “This future-ready facility sets a new standard for transit operations not only locally, but nationally. It brings jobs to South Dade and gives us the foundation to deliver cleaner, more reliable transportation for the people who count on it every day.”

According to the county, the facility is designed to accommodate up to 100 articulated battery-electric buses, with dedicated areas for charging, storage, maintenance, dispatch and driver training. It also includes bus wash stations, parts storage and space for cleaning and detailing the fleet.

The county notes the facility features solar components, a reclaimed water system and landscaping with more than 45 species of native trees, plants and wildflowers. It can also serve as an emergency command center for the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) to help coordinate the county’s response during major storms and other emergencies.

“This state-of-the-art center takes DTPW into a new era of transit operations,” said Miami-Dade DTPW Director and CEO Stacy Miller. “We’ve built a facility that gives our teams the technology to serve riders better today and the room to grow with Miami-Dade. This is how we build a transit system worthy of the trust our riders place in us every day.”

Construction on the facility began in 2024, with a $250 million investment, according to NBC News South Florida. The county funded the $250.6 million project through the People’s Transportation Plan Bond Program, backed by the voter-approved half-cent transportation surtax.