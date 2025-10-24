Miami-Dade County launches Metro Express battery-electric BRT service 

Miami-Dade County and the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) launched the Metro Express Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service. The BRT service will begin service on Oct. 27, linking Florida City to Dadeland South, Fla.

“With Metro Express, we welcome a new era of transportation in Miami-Dade County,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “The one-of-a-kind Metro Express promises to move more people to more places with greater reliability and comfort than ever before. This project is a game-changer for South Dade as it delivers on our promise to bring faster, more efficient, convenient transit options to our residents that will help us reduce congestion and connect people to jobs and opportunity – while at the same time protecting our air quality and our environment.”

The battery-electric Metro Express BRT line spans 20 miles along the South Dade TransitWay and features rail-like gate arms, traffic signal priority and dedicated lanes for faster, safer trips. The 14 new stations along the corridor feature off-board fare collection, level boarding, air-conditioned waiting areas, Wi-Fi, shaded seating, bike storage and charging stations.

“Metro Express represents the future of transit in Miami-Dade,” said Miami-Dade County DTPW Director and CEO Stacy Miller, P.E. “Every element—from our all-electric fleet to the thoughtfully designed stations—reflects our focus on delivering reliable, comfortable and sustainable service. This is not just a new way to travel; it’s a new standard for public transportation in our community.”

Miami-Dade County says Metro Express advances its goals of reducing congestion and carbon emissions while fostering economic growth along the South Dade corridor. The $300 million project was made possible through a partnership between Miami-Dade County, the Florida Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), each contributing approximately $100 million toward the project.