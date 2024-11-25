Broward County Transit to redevelop Copans Transit Facility

Broward County Transit (BCT) will redevelop its Copans Transit Facility. Once completed, the 27-acre facility, located at 3201 W. Copans Rd. In Pompano Beach, Fla., will feature a 200,000-square-foot maintenance facility equipped to accommodate electric buses, complete with rooftop solar panels for sustainable energy. Additionally, a 16,900-square-foot training center will provide advanced training opportunities for BCT's workforce, including driving simulators and in-person learning spaces.

"This project is more than just a facility upgrade; it's a testament to our dedication to innovation and environmental responsibility," said BCT CEO and General Manager Coree Cuff Lonerga. "By investing in this modern infrastructure, we're not only improving our operations, but also enhancing the overall quality of life for Broward County residents."

BCT notes the facility's design incorporates sustainable features such as on-site lakes and advanced drainage systems to mitigate flood risks.