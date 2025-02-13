CA: New facility, new look in Yuba-Sutter Transit’s future

Yuba-Sutter Transit is undergoing significant changes with a rebrand, adjusting for fluctuating rider needs and constructing a new $55 million operating facility to accommodate zero-emission vehicles.

The changes are part of Y-S Transit’s NextGen Transit Plan which, over the next four years, will “result in a system designed to better meet the travel needs of the community while the agency adjusts to meet the state-mandated shift to zero-emission vehicles,” Y-S Transit said.

Next Generation Transit Facility

According to Y-S Transit, the upgraded facility – dubbed Next Generation Transit Facility – is necessary due to the 2018 California Air Resources Board mandate, which requires all heavy-duty public transit fleets to transition to zero-emission buses by 2040. For fleets with under 100 buses such as Y-S Transit, the Innovative Clean Transit regulation requires that a minimum 25 percent of all buses purchased be battery electric or hydrogen fuel cell systems starting in 2026.

Largely funded by a California Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP) grant, Y-S Transit’s first zero-emission buses are expected to be delivered in late fiscal year 2027.

Matthew Mauk, executive director for Y-S Transit, said the $55 million project is funded by a mix of state and federal grants, along with the anticipated revenue from the sale of their current facility in Marysville. The state has provided approximately $31.8 million and the federal government has provided approximately $19.8 million.

Here is a breakdown of the major grant funding sources:

State Funding

$10 million from TIRCP

$10.2 million in funds under the 2023 Senate Bill 125

$8.5 million from the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) program

$1.8 million from the State of Good Repair fund

$1.2 million from the California Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) funds

Federal Funding

$15 million from the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant

$3.5 million from the federal Surface Transportation Block Grant Program (STBG)

$1.3 million in federal Formula Grants for Rural Areas (Section 5311)

Mauk said Y-S Transit is still in the early stages of project development and they anticipate needing additional funding.

With the president’s recent federal funds freeze having been blocked, Y-S Transit still expects to see their state and federal grants delivered.

Mauk said while he’s not sure he has insights on the ultimate effect of the recent executive orders, “it’s early to speculate as to how the directives will be implemented.”

“I can say that the initial messages we heard last week from our regional FTA office officials was essentially business as usual until you hear otherwise,” Mauk said. “Obviously, a significant loss in federal funding support, like our $15 million dollar RAISE grant for example, would necessitate additional work to make up the budget.”

If plans unfold as intended, the facility will be ready for occupancy by late 2028.

Adjusting to ridership demands

The NextGen Transit Plan will also address the evolving needs of passengers as ridership recovers from its pandemic-era decline.

According to Y-S Transit, ridership has bounced back significantly, though systemwide ridership is only about 62% of pre-pandemic levels and less than 45% of its peak in fiscal year 2015.

“We’re really having to pivot within the last couple months because ridership has gone up,” Yuba City council member and Y-S Transit’s board chair Wade Kirchner said.

To accommodate increased ridership, Y-S Transit implemented later weekday evening service hours – 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. – for all local fixed routes effective this January.

As well, Y-S Transit will implement a complementary microtransit pilot program in Linda and Olivehurst beginning this spring. Microtransit is a smaller transit bus accessible to riders on-demand by phone calls or by an online app.

The microtransit will “replace some local fixed routes in a phased approach over the next few years,” Y-S Transit said.

Along with accommodating the increase in general ridership, maintaining services for seniors and persons with disabilities is a priority.

Effective in January, Dial-A-Ride general public weekday service was eliminated and is now only available to seniors over 65 years old and persons with disabilities. It runs from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Dial-A-Ride acts as Y-S Transit’s complimentary paratransit service, which is required under the Americans with Disabilities Act, said Y-S Transit.

Future phases of the current plan include:

Recommendations for a new Highway 65 route to Lincoln/ Roseville

On-demand service in Marysville and Linda to replace Routes 4 and 6

Restructuring Route 3 to directly serve the Peach Tree Clinic

Comingling of the ADA/Dial-A-Ride service with the new on-demand system

Technology support for volunteer driver programs in Challenge and Dobbins

Other future plans may involve expanding the Highway 65 service or introducing an on-demand zone in Plumas Lake, contingent on factors such as ridership levels, population growth and funding availability.

Rebranding

Included in the NextGen Transit plan is a branding makeover. According to Mauk, Y-S Transit’s current logo was created in the 1980s and hasn’t been updated since, except for a font change in 2011. He said the rebrand is a marketing opportunity as it would increase visibility for the transit, thereby increasing ridership.

To fund the rebrand, Y-S Transit is receiving State Transit Assistance, which Mauk said is a component of regular state formula funding the transit is entitled to under the Transportation Development Act.

Fare increases

Fare rates shifted effective Jan. 1 of this year. Local fixed route monthly passes increased from $5 to $10 for discounted passes (seniors, persons with disabilities and youth), and $10 to $20 for basic monthly passes.

The discount fare daily cap also increased from $1.50 to $2.25 (three trips) and $3 to $4.50 (three rides) for the basic fare daily cap.

A Joint Powers Authority

Yuba Sutter Transit is a local government agency that functions under a joint powers agreement first signed in 1975 between the counties of Yuba and Sutter, and the cities of Yuba City and Marysville. Funds designated by the federal and state governments are pooled by the county and city governments to fund transit operations, along with fares for service. The board of directors of the transit authority is comprised of representatives from each of the governing bodies of the cities and counties.

