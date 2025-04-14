BART to extend restroom and attendant programs into 2027

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) has extended its restroom and attendant programs for another two years. The BART Board of Directors voted to award new contracts to continue providing attendants at the current stations where they are already working through June 30, 2027.

“The service these attendants provide are a vivid example of the type of experience we need to offer the public,” said BART Board President Mark Foley. “A smile, a pleasant greeting and a professional attitude make a big difference—and these attendants keep our elevators and restrooms in the safe and clean condition our riders deserve.”

BART says its elevator attendant program began in 2018 at downtown San Francisco stations, with attendants in the elevators at all times trains were running, making sure users were following the rules, getting to where they needed to go and contacting BART staff with any issues.

The program later expanded to all four downtown San Francisco stations: Embarcadero, Montgomery St., Powell St. and Civic Center.

BART also says its restroom attendant program began in 2022 when the agency reopened remodeled restrooms at Powell St. and 19th Street in Oakland, Calif. The restroom attendants make sure the restrooms are being used for their intended purpose and provide a friendly, safe presence.

Restroom attendants are on duty while trains are in service at all four downtown San Francisco stations, 19th Street and Lake Merritt in Oakland and Downtown Berkeley Station.

The agency says the attendants are one reason restroom availability survey results increased six percent in BART’s most recent customer satisfaction survey compared to the previous survey.