CA: Yolo Transportation District staff show what downtown Woodland Transit Center could look like

The Yolo Transportation District, in collaboration with the city of Woodland and the Woodland Chamber of Commerce, hosted a “pop-up” event Tuesday morning at the proposed downtown Woodland Transit Center site located on Court and Second Street.

“We are here to show what it would look like to have enhanced and expanded transit access here in downtown Woodland,” said Executive Director of the Yolo Transportation District Autumn Bernstein. “Our goal is to connect downtown to the rest of Yolo County and to downtown Sacramento via our inter-city bus service, which would give people a one-seat ride to UC Davis, the airport, downtown Sacramento, or to A’s and Rivercats games.”

According to Bernstein, Woodland is the only downtown in Yolo County without direct access to the inter-city bus system.

“Right now, people would have to go to the Yolo County Fair Mall and then transfer or walk, so we want to improve accessibility to downtown for our Woodland residents and anyone who wants to take advantage of all the services, shops, and amenities,” Bernstein said.

The Yolo Transportation District is scheduled to present its proposal to the City Council, which controls all street modifications, at its meeting on Feb. 18.

During the event on Tuesday, YoloTD staff sought valuable feedback from community members, business owners, and bus riders on the project’s vision and design. They also answered questions and explained any project details.

“We are hearing supportive things from those who ride the Yolo Bus service,” Bernstein said. “They want to get out of the County Fair Mall site, where there are a lot of safety issues. We serve about 30,000 rides in Woodland every month. UC Davis students, Woodland Community College students, high school students, and people who work downtown are all telling us they are excited about these changes and want to get to work or school more easily.

“I also think we are seeing that people who live locally or own a business here are concerned about the traffic impacts and bringing the wrong element to downtown Woodland.”

Proposed safety enhancements could include an enhanced Second Street crossing with flashing beacons, a reduced crossing distance, ADA ramp upgrades, green bike lane markings, secure bike parking and upgraded street lighting.

A list of envisioned safety improvements at a proposed downtown Woodland Transit Center site that would be located on Court and Second Street. ( Carlos Guerrero/Daily Democrat)

“We operate service seven days a week, from 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.,” Bernstein said. “Our bus drivers and riders and drivers are eyes on the street. We are paying attention to what is happening out there, making sure we are improving safety. In fact, our dispatcher reported there was a fire at the cannery a few weeks ago and got the fire department to come out. We see ourselves as providing eyes on the streets to help make Woodland safer.

“I think there are perceptions out there that transit is attracting a bad element, but I want people to know that we all want to be safe, and we think bringing these enhancements to this stretch in downtown Woodland will improve safety by having more eyes on the street and more activity in this area.”

©2025 The Daily Democrat, Woodland, Calif.

Visit https://www.dailydemocrat.com/.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.